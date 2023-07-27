“She Doesn’t Meet Anyone” | Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Talks Failed Attempt To Slip Phone Number To Taylor Swift

The Kansas City Chiefs are fresh off their second Super Bowl win four seasons. A huge reason for the team’s success is future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce. The all-world pass catcher has had his love life play out in the media over the past year or so. That hasn’t stopped him from still being Travis, the former Cincinnati Bearcats standout who still tries his hand.

While there hasn’t been much chatter about Kelce’s love life over the last few months, Kelce recently told the story of how he tried to slip his phone number to music superstar Taylor Swift after one of her more recent concerts.

Video: Travis Kelce explains how he tried to hand Taylor Swift a bracelet but failed.



(via @newheightshow) pic.twitter.com/0hxD3H4di8 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 26, 2023

Kelce’s Attempt To Meet Swift Thwarted

During a recent episode of Kelce’s hit podcast “The Heights” with brother and Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce, Travis mentioned how he attended Swift’s current Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium. Going to the concert to hear great music is one thing, but Travis had other intentions. The hulking tight end wanted to give Swift a bracelet with his phone number on the back of it. That was to no avail, as he quickly found out the music superstar doesn’t do meetups.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after shows because she had to save her voice for the 44 songs she sings,” Kelce told his brother Jason on their podcast.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I had received a bunch of them, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” said Kelce.

Of course, Jason quickly asked which number, his personal or jersey number.

“You know which one,” Travis replied with a grin.

“She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me, so I took it personal,” Travis added.

NFL star Travis Kelce reveals he made a friendship bracelet with his number on it when he attended Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, but left disappointed because he didn’t get to hand it to her. pic.twitter.com/M3ECX5NydC — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 26, 2023

Kelce’s Fame Obviously Didn’t Impress The More Famous Swift

While, Kelce is extremely famous in the football and sports world, Swift is selling out 70,000-80,000 seat stadiums nightly while she’s on tour. Meaning she’s not in awe of Kelce and what he does for a living, even if he will go down as arguably the greatest tight end to ever play the game and a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

No matter what, Kelce is a SWIFTIE. But it seems like he wanted to be her main SWIFTIE.