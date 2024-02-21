‘Hollywood’ Travis Kelce Reportedly Drops $20K In Gifts For Taylor Swift’s Valentine’s Day While She’s On The Eras Tour In Australia

The NFL is still raking in on the Taylor Swift Bowl, which brought in record ratings and revenue for the most popular sporting event in America. According to Nielsen, an estimated record 123.7 million viewers tuned in to CBS’ Feb. 11 broadcast.

Patrick Mahomes Jr. is coming off a third Super Bowl MVP, and his wife is doing Sports Illustrated spreads, but both are flying under the radar since The Big Game.

ICYMI: Brittany Mahomes Named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/lzoLkOgH9J — TMZ (@TMZ) February 12, 2024

Meanwhile, the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce PR train is rolling along into the offseason.

Taylor raced from her tour in Tokyo to the Super Bowl to be there with her man, Travis Kelce, as he hoisted his third Super Bowl trophy. Now the legendary pop artist, who has a net worth of about $1 billion has turned her head back to the bread and continues her international tour.

Travis Kelce Dropped $20,000 On Taylor Swift Valentine’s Day Gifts

In fact, the couple, who have been inseparable this NFL season, wasn’t together on their first Valentine’s Day. Taylor was singing her hits in Melbourne for the Eras Tour, while Travis was in Kansas City ducking bullets at the Super Bowl parade.

According to reports, Kelce did go all out on the Valentine’s Day gifts, dropping a bag on luxury items for Swift.

An anonymous source “close to the couple” revealed the alleged presents Travis gave Taylor to The Sun, which included an arrangement of 250 Venus et Fleur roses that cost $2,199.

(Photo: Venus et Fleur)

That was just the first gift and Swift probably would have been cool with that considering how affectionate she is with him publicly and how eager she is to support him at the job.

Reportedly, six hours later, Travis had another delivery of the flowers sent in hot pink, along with a rose sculpture from Perigold that cost $3,090.

(Photo: Perigold)

We know Swift likes hats and berets, so Kelce apparently got Taylor a beret from Dior, which run $3400.



(Photo: Dior)

Kelce clearly put a lot of thought into these gifts, and we haven’t even gotten to the most luxurious ones.



The tight end topped off Swift’s Valentine’s Day abroad by sending her a Hermes scarf (probably the top-of-the-line, Cashmere and silk shawl worth about $1000), a Celine straw hat, probably the Chanel brand Straw CC Fedora Hat ($1,000) and a $5,100 Bottega Veneta purse.

(Photo: Bottega Veneta)

He’s reportedly planning to join Taylor for the upcoming European leg of her Eras Tour— and there may be more gifts to come as the new celebrity power couple rendevous in between tour stops in Paris and Milan.

A source recently told People that the pair “are making plans for the summer and are excited to travel together in Europe when Taylor takes her tour there.”

Kelce says his relationship with Swift is “special.”

There are rumors that he might even be the inspiration and theme of her next album. Can the NFL keep this going into next season? They sure hope so.

Travis Kelce is taking advantage of his newfound fame, and as the years rack up in his football career he is starting to think about his future as well.

Here Comes ‘Hollywood’ Travis Kelce’s New Reality Show

According to NBC Sports, multiple top filmmakers, including “White Locus” producer David Bernad, flew to Kansas City to talk to Kelce about a reality show that he hopes to produce and to appear in.

Kelce already serves as executive producer for the upcoming film “My Dead Friend Zoe.” He also produced the Jean-Michel Basquiat documentary dubbed “King Pleasure,” released last March. So now he has the pop star woman and he’s venturing into diverse content with his Hollywood productions.

The Taylor Swift Bowl will forever be the turning point for Kelce. When a popular football player began his ascension to mutimedia icon.