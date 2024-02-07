“To Throw Me To The Wolves Like That Was Messed Up” | Travis Kelce Ends Fade Controversy And Wants No Cultural Drama During Black History Month

Travis Kelce finally got to give his side of the story when it comes to the controversy surrounding the fade haircut and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end being involved in a Black backlash against perceived cultural appropriation.

Some mainstream media outlets implied in their stories that Kelce is popularizing the high fade and Taylor Swift introduced White America to swag surfin’. One viral headline straight out credited him for popularizing the cut. From there, that outlet was accused on social media of claiming he invented the hairstyle.

Of course, the Black podcast community, led by Uncle Shay and Chad Ochocinco had a field day with it.

So now the @nytimes calls the fade haircut the Travis Kelce. Happy Black History Month. 😂pic.twitter.com/t7EY4zqzaB — NewsToter (@NewsToter) February 3, 2024

Travis Kelce Wasn’t Getting Caught Out There During Black History Month

This got Kelce, who’s ex-girlfriend is Black, caught up in a social media war. Any anger should not have been directed at Kelce because he never claimed to invent the haircut and made that clear during a Super Bowl week presser.

“That was ridiculous man. It’s absolutely ridiculous. And to do it on February 1st to throw me to the wolves like that, that was messed up man. I didn’t want anything to do with that one… I didn’t invent that, I just asked for it.”

Travis Kelce said y’all are not going to “throw me to the wolves” during Black History Month 😂 pic.twitter.com/8byHzQIu2N — UrbanSpotlite.Com (@URBANSPOTLITE) February 7, 2024

When looking for a silver lining in this situation, Kelce continues to show how down to earth he is, not shying away from the fact that he understands it’s Black History month and the media is not going to get him caught up in something that will make him a target during Super Bowl week just because of his affiliation with Taylor Swift and his increased media coverage.

Who Is Travis Kelce’s Barber Patty Cuts?

Kelce also gave his barber the kind of press you can’t buy when he shouted him out.

“I got a good fade if you need it though…Patty Cuts. If you need a good fade Patty got you,” Kelce said.

Patrick Regan is a barber, who stars like Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce pay up to $1000 for a meticulously manicured fade. (Photo: @patty_cuts/Instagram)

Patrick Regan is a barber, who stars like Kelce pay up to $1000 for a meticulously manicured fade. He’s known as @patty_cuts on Instagram and has crafted the haircuts of a roster of sports stars, including UFC fighters, NFL players, music mogul P. Diddy and others.

Patrick resides in Miami, Florida, but is a Philly native and diehard sports fan. He cuts Kelce’s hair once per week, and they actually hooked up on a referral by former New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram.

Back to Business For Travis Kelce In Super Bowl 58

With that situation masterfully handled by Kelce, he probably still gets to come to the barbeque, despite his annoying love affair with the four-time Grammy Album of the Year winner and the fade cut madness he got dragged into.

The fake outrage and media circus is all a part of the Super Bowl extravaganza. In the forefront of Kelce’s mind is a third Super Bowl ring. At the age of 34, Kelce showed some signs of slowing down, especially early in the season.

Kelce had six games in 2023 where he graded offensively under 65.0, with a final grade of 78.6 for the season, his lowest since 2015, his second year in the league, according to PFF.

His targets, receptions, and yards were down, so were his TDs (just five) and he had six drops. In his last three regular-season games, Kelce had just 13 receptions for 88 yards, no touchdowns, and three drops.

The Taylor Swift circus didn’t seem to help his play, although he never became a distraction and waited for an opportunity to show the true champion he is.

Travis Kelce Shows Up In Big Spots

Against the highly-favored Baltimore Ravens, Kelce had his breakout game. The All-world tight end caught all 11 of his targets for 116 yards — his third-highest yardage total of the season — with a touchdown. Six of those catches went for key first downs.

When the lights are brightest is when Kelce and his quarterback Patrick Mahomes elevate. That’s what makes this tandem special.

Through 21 postseason games, Kelce has 156 catches for 1,810 yards and 19 touchdowns. Against the Ravens in the AFC Championship, Traylor broke the great Jerry Rice’s record for the most postseason receptions. He can solidify his postseason dominance in Super Bowl 58. With two touchdowns, Kelce would also surpass Rice’s 22 playoff receiving touchdowns.

Kelce seems to have everything handled right now. He got the girl; he’s looking for another ring and everything is cool with him and the culture during Black History Month.