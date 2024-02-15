“If He Would’ve Cold-cocked Me … I Would’ve Just Ate It” | Travis Kelce Knows Suspension Could Be Looming For “Cheap Shot” On Coach Andy Reid During Super Bowl

In the midst of Sunday’s epic Super Bowl win, things got a little heated on the Kansas City Chiefs sidelines. Early in the second quarter with the Chiefs on the 49ers 9-yard line star running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled.

The football was recovered by the Niners, and while the action was crazy on the field, it was even wilder on K.C.’s sidelines.



That’s where All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce bumped head coach Andy Reid for not having him on the field during the play.

Kelce was mad that his replacement Noah Gray was in the game and missed the block. He was telling Reid to leave him in the game, and in his loss of composure he almost barreled his coach over, while yelling aggressively in the face of the 65-year-old Reid, the league’s oldest sideline stalker.

Admitted he was wrong



Said Coach Reid called him on it immediately after



Admitted he can’t do that & shared his respect for Coach



Respect for Jason and Travis Kelce 🤝 pic.twitter.com/73SpdyfpV0 — Jon Tweets Sports (@jontweetssports) February 14, 2024

Should Kelce Be Suspended By The NFL?

In the wake of his actions, Kelce was called out immediately by fans from all over the world. Even his older brother Jason, the All-Pro center for the Philadelphia Eagles took exception to his actions during the most recent episode of their “New Heights” podcast. Jason said his brother “crossed the line,” and that him yelling in Reid’s face “too is over the top.”

Travis agreed saying it was a “cheap shot.” He also talked about what he would’ve done if he’d been in Reid’s shoes.

“I deserve it. If he would’ve cold-cocked me in the face right there. I would have just ate it. I would have been like: Let’s f—ing go.”

Does the incident warrant a suspension when you consider what Travis did?

Of course it does, and it should begin with Week 1 of the 2024 season.

That seems feasible for his actions, and while it was in the heat of the moment, players can’t be doing things like that to coaches and vice versa.

Andy Reid on Travis Kelce's outburst pic.twitter.com/13IHvQACAx — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

Following Sunday’s incident, Kelce says Reid immediately came up to him and didn’t have anything negative to say to him. The future Hall of Fame coach instead chalked it up to Kelce’s passion for winning, igniting a fire under Kelce to go finish the job.

Kelce, who’s only played for Reid in his NFL career, finished with nine catches for 93 yards in helping K.C. secure another Lombardi Trophy.

Tom Brady Saw No Problem With Kelce’s Actions, Others Did

Known for his sideline outburst during his illustrious 23-year NFL career, Tom Brady came to Kelce’s defense during his hit “Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray” podcast.

“There’s always little family issues and of course I don’t mind seeing it, ’cause I was a part of a lot of those things. Emotions are so high. You are definitely not centered and balanced. You’re not in a meditative state at that point. You are fully determined to go out there and to win. So, I think a lot of the things that’s said during the games, people should just let them fly off their back.”

To hear Brady say this isn’t all that surprising, but even he never put his hands on a coach during his many sideline altercations and disagreements with coaches.

Michael Irvin wasn’t as forgiving.

“Travis Kelce has to check himself.”@michaelirvin88 takes issue with Kelce’s bump & altercation with Andy Reid pic.twitter.com/icfoxaeIQ0 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 12, 2024

Winning may cure all, but things like this mustn’t be swept under the rug.