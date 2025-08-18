“You Know There’s Entertainers And There’s Competitors” | Browns Rookie Dillon Gabriel Exposes True Feelings About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns have a bit of a problem. The team currently has six quarterbacks on their roster, and those include fellow rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders. They also have likely starter Joe Flacco and former Pittsburgh Panthers star Kenny Pickett. Injury-prone $46 million per season man Deshaun Watson and journeyman Tyler Huntley round out the group.

The first four mentioned are all vying for the team’s starting quarterback position. Last week Sanders put on a show going 14-23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns. With Sanders dealing with an oblique injury this week, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski turned to the aforementioned Gabriel, and while he had his moments, going 13 of 18 for 143 yards, he also threw a pick-six and lost a fumble. Despite his uneven debut, Gabriel used his on-field postgame interview to throw a subtle jab.

Browns rookie QB Dillon Gabriel on his NFL preseason debut: “There’s entertainers and there’s competitors and I understand that but my job is to compete.”pic.twitter.com/vVHffXoaB5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 16, 2025

Gabriel’s Subtle Jab Sparks Controversy

Following his preseason NFL debut, an excited Gabriel’s remarks sounded like a jab at fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders.

“Yeah, it’s just part of it. You know, there’s entertainers and there’s competitors, and I totally understand that. But my job is to compete. And that’s what I’m focused on doing.”

Of course those on social media reacted as if Gabriel’s entertainers comment was immediately likened to Sanders, who, despite being drafted two rounds after him has had the light shining bright on him since day one.

#Browns Dillon Gabriel clarifies he meant the media are the entertainers and he’s a competitor and that he wasn’t taking a shot at Shedeur Sanders: “I’m all about the team” pic.twitter.com/I4EVCVmmxR — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 16, 2025

Gabriel Attempts To Clarify Comments

In his postgame presser, Gabriel, a former Oregon Ducks quarterback who led the school to the Big Ten title in its first year in the conference and ranks second all-time with 155 touchdown passes (tied with Case Keenum), did his best to clarify his remarks.

“Yeah, first off, I’m all about our team and each other. I would never make that [comment about Sanders] and I’ve said it before that’s why it’s interesting, but for me I’ve explained it entertainers are you all, competitor, that’s what I am, and all my teammates and we both have jobs to do, so that’s it.”

Fans Chimed In On Gabriel’s Comments

“Sneak dissing your teammate lmao,” one fan said.

“Lmao boy mad he ain’t getting love like Shedeur,” another fan quipped.

“He cant say that and be a$$ at the same time lol,” another fan spewed.

Gabriel was on the hot seat, and while he attempted to flip the script, not many social media fans were buying it. What’s wild is neither he or Shedeur is slated to start the season as QB1. That distinction will likely go to former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco.