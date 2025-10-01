‘Embedded In Blood and Bones Seeping Through The Rotting Worm Holes It Has.’: Pilar Sanders Strikes Back at ESPN Panelist Rex Ryan’s ‘Shedeur Derangement Syndrome’

Rex Ryan is the epitome of an NFL nepo baby. Maybe the ESPN panelist and former NFL head coach forgot that he too was an NFL child of privilege during his ascension up the coaching ranks. Not sure what he has against Deion Sanders or Prime’s son, Shedeur, but just when you thought the attacks on the Cleveland rookie’s character was over, Ryan attempts a character assasination that is not only over-the-top but distorts the truth.

Rex Ryan Blasts Shedeur Sanders, Calls Him An Embarrassment, Blames Him For Not Being Cleveland Browns Starter

Rex Ryan went on “Get Up” on Tuesday and randomly aired out Shedeur Sanders: “This kid talks and he runs his mouth. Like he said, ‘I can be a starting quarterback’ with his arms crossed like this. Get your ass in the front row and study and do all that. If I know, the whole league knows. Quit being an embarrassment that way. You’ve got the talent to be the quarterback, you should be. You should be embarrassed that you’re not the quarterback now.”

Shedeur derangement syndrome is real .. bro got blamed for picking the browns over ravens and eagles by his own fans, hated for working out on his own, now he’s being blamed by Rex for the browns being bad and him not being the starter .. it’s a sickness man https://t.co/pR4Cgtg1FP — Buffs Cold Takes (@buffscoldtakes) September 29, 2025

Rex Ryan Has Had A Tattoo Of His Wife Wearing Mark Sanchez No. 6 Jersey

Dang. Rex called him an “embarrasment,” but Rex is the one that had a tattoo on his arm of his wife wearing a Mark Sanchez jersey,’ as one fan on X pointed out. ‘As well as admitting to a foot fetishes…OK.’

Former NFL coach and ESPN analyst Rex Ryan is criticizing Shedeur Sanders for crossing his arms during an interview, but Rex, also the son of an NFL legend, got a tattoo of his wife wearing the No. 6 jersey of his quarterback, Mark Sanchez, while coaching the Jets back in 2013. (Screenshot /Twitter Jets )

Also, several sources dispute claims of Shedeur sitting in the back of meetings, with X users claiming to have “receipts” of Sanders in the front row during multiple meetings. One X user known for his takes defending criticisms of the Colorado program, shot back at Rex’s claims. posting:

Pilar Sanders Strikes Back At Rex Ryan’s ‘Shedeur Derangement Syndrome’

When you come for a mother’s baby boys then you better be ready for some pushback. Shedeur Sanders’ mom, Pilar Sanders, fired back at criticism her son received from Rex Ryan on Monday, in a post that has since been taken down.

“To young Athletes and Football fans… This is what impotent, cancerous, envious energy looks like,” she wrote in a post on her Instagram Stories. “This type of Evile (sic) goes waaay back – you can cut it with a knife – embedded in blood and bones seeping through all of the rotting worm holes it has. “What and who does he really represent? Its family and peers should be embarrassed to know and let this on their platforms. There’s no room for this type in sports.”

Rex Ryan Is Also The Son Of A Legend

Shedeur has caught flack for being the son of a legendary Hall of Fame cornerback, who set the standard for charisma and showtime throughout his lillustrious career. Then became a head coach and changed the game, lifting two down trodden programs in Jackson State and Colorado out of the ashes of obscurity and into national relevancy. Ryan is also the son of a legend.

Rex Ryan’s dad, Buddy Ryan was a respected NFL coach for decades, most notably as a defensive coordinator orchestrating the vaunted Chicago Bears “46” defense back in the 80s. Because of Ryan’s legendary success and his stint as a head coach in Philadelphia, his last name and connections enabled his sons to quickly rise up the coaching ranks.

Rex Ryan was head coach of the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, and Rob Ryan was an assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for a number of teams, including New England. He was the linebackers coach for the Patriots when they won both Super Bowl XXXVI and Super Bowl XXXVIII.

Rex, on the other hand, went to a couple of AFC Championship games as head coach of the New York Jets, but now he sits in a plush ESPN studio like a grandpa shouting at kids to get off his lawn.

If anyone was privileged coming up it was the Ryan boys, whose talent as coaches could be considered overrated when looking at the entire body of work and the situations they were allowed to thrive in. One might says, Shedeur has a higher ceiling as a QB than the Ryan brothers did as NFL coaches. Shedeur gets all of this criticism for everything he does, except his performance on the field. That’s suspect. The fact that people try to use opinions about who he might be or what he couldn’t do if given a chance to prove them wrong is dirty pool.

It also appears as if Rex is feeding into an agenda that aims to keep Shedeur on the sidelines and a negative public perception of him going, because let’s be honest. Rex is just ranting. Performing. However, it’s feeding a narrative that could be very detrimental to Shedeur’s career.

What amazes me is how so-called “analysts” like Rex Ryan, Tony Grossi, and others are so quick to find fault with everything Shedeur does or doesn’t do, says or doesn’t say—even down to where he sits during team meetings.



Ryan claims Shedeur should “get off his ass,” “unfold… pic.twitter.com/1UppmRnx9R — Sophisticated Gent (@SophistGent) September 29, 2025

This point was articulated perfectly by X user, Sophisticated Gent.

“What amazes me is how so-called “analysts” like Rex Ryan, Tony Grossi, and others are so quick to find fault with everything Shedeur does or doesn’t do, says or doesn’t say—even down to where he sits during team meetings. Ryan claims Shedeur should “get off his ass,” “unfold his arms,” and move to the front row during team meetings – though how Ryan knows this is unclear. According to Grossi, the information supposedly came from someone inside the Browns’ locker room. The problem with this characterization is that it flies in the face of Shedeur’s well-documented work ethic. No player who is lazy or disinterested spends extra hours putting in work on his own time the way Shedeur consistently has. If he is, in fact, sitting back with folded arms as Ryan’s sources suggest, then it can only mean one thing: Shedeur has already concluded that it doesn’t matter what he does—the Browns have no real interest in giving him a fair shot at winning the position. And if the team has made clear that he isn’t wanted, then Shedeur is simply reflecting that reality by showing he doesn’t want to be anywhere he’s not valued. As @TheRealTRizzo put it, Rex Ryan “didn’t just pull that out of nowhere”—but the inference that Shedeur isn’t working hard enough doesn’t square with the facts. What it really reveals is speculation based on whispers, not an honest assessment of a quarterback whose commitment has never been in question.”

Rex took some heat for his comments, but he fed the engagement train, so it’s a win for him and ESPN. And another direct shot at Shedeur Sanders’ character. The truth is, Shedeur would have loved to start this weekend’s game, but Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gave the nod to third-round pick Dillon Gabriel. If they keep you off the field and feed lines for engagement to the public, it’s an almost impossible battle to win.