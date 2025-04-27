They ‘De-Deionized’ Him | NFL Owners Use Shedeur Sanders To Neutralize Power Of Hall Of Fame Dad Deion Sanders

The 2025 NFL draft has come and gone, and while in many instances it went according to form, there was still some serious shock value in the three-day event. The biggest being Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, once believed to be a sure-fire first-round pick slipping to the fifth round and 144th overall pick to the Cleveland Browns. The talented gunslinger’s slippage is rumored to be a result of poor pre-draft interviews and subsequent badmouthing of teams’ draft practices to other teams.



Shedeur Was De-Deionized By NFL

In some ways Shedeur’s fall was a direct shot at Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. The brash and always super confident Coach Prime is the father and longtime coach of Shedeur, his youngest of three sons. It’s the NFL’s way of letting Deion know that he doesn’t have as much power or pull as he may have thought, and now Shedeur will have to fend for himself.

Coach Prime’s Power Cut Through Shedeur Draft Drop

In the past, we’ve heard Sanders state where he wanted his sons Shedeur and Shilo (who signed as an undrafted free agent with the Buccaneers) to go. Following the Browns’ selection of Shedeur fans were quick to rehash some remarks and old tweets Coach Prime made concerning his son’s new team.

Following the first round, the legendary defensive back joked about quarterback Joe Flacco’s age. After Shedeur mentioned to his dad that the Browns had the former Super Bowl MVP on their roster, Deion threw a subtle jab.

“Flacco my age!” the elder Sanders said with a smile. “I like Flacco.”



Deion Sanders Disses Cleveland

In a tweet from 2018, Sanders made a comment about the Browns as it pertains to their inability to draft and develop young signal callers.

“Love what the Browns have done this offseason,” Sanders wrote, “but if im a young QB ain’t no way im going to Cleveland. I would pull a ELI MANNING If possible. #ThinkAboutthat #Truth”

That’s what Sanders was attempting to do in his own way, but instead league owners and GMs used his son as an example. Point blank, he doesn’t have the narrative controlling power that, say, LeBron James has in the NBA.

Shedeur Jovial Despite Record Slide

After three days of waiting and anticipation, the strong-armed gunslinger finally heard his name called Saturday, and let’s just say he didn’t look the least bit upset that he had to wait that long. In fact, Shedeur could be seen on camera dancing with the aforementioned Shilo as the celebrated the moment with others.

Following his selection Sanders posted this on X:

“Thank You GOD.”

He also knows that he has his work cut out for him, but he also sounds ready for it.

“Get there and handle my business, do what I have to do,” Sanders said on his draft day conference call with Browns media. “Whatever role that is, I’m just thankful for the opportunity, so that’s all I can ask for. The rest is on me.”

The league sent a message that they wanna deal with only Shedeur, and they want Deion as far as away as they can keep him.

Message served and received cold like humble pie.