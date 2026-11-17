The NFL is about to find out just how much pull the Manning family has in comparison to the Sanders football family. Shedeur Sanders broke records at Jackson State and Colorado. His passing excellence earned him the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award, joining past recipients of the award such as Joe Burrow and Peyton Manning.

He was projected to be a first-round pick before negative narratives about his character started seeping into the social media narrative and the next thing you know he was a fifth-round pick, who should be just happy to be drafted by the Cleveland Browns.

The NFL is about to find out just how much pull the Manning family has in comparison to the Sanders football family. Despite struggling all season, some still consider Arch Manning a first-round QB, making Shedeur Sanders’ fifth-round dip in 2024 NFL Draft even more suspicious. (Getty Images)

Arch Manning, nephew to Eli and Archie, came with all of the pomp and circumstance of a young, talented signal-caller with two Hall of Fame caliber quarterbacks boasting four Super Bowl wins between them as uncles.

Since arriving at Texas, Manning hasn’t progressed as quickly as everyone hoped and since being projected as a potential No. 1 overall pick a few seasons ago, has played himself out of consideration as one of the top signal callers in the country by all accounts.

Ryan Clark Says Drafting Arch Manning In First Round Is Dereliction Of Duty

Even after a big win against LSU on Saturday, where Manning threw the game-winning touchdown pass in the final seconds, capping a 22-21 comeback win, Ryan Clark said that no NFL scout could responsibly tell a general manager that Manning is a first-round pick. In fact, Clark said doing so would be “a dereliction of duty.”

Clark was laid off by ESPN in July and now hosts ‘The Pivot Sports’, a live spinoff of ‘The Pivot Podcast’. He thrashed Manning on Saturday night after the game.

“There’s no way an NFL scout can responsibly walk into a draft room, stand on the table, and tell a GM that Arch Manning is a first-round pick,” Clark wrote on X. “At this point, making that recommendation would be a dereliction of duty. The name, the pedigree, and the potential can’t outweigh what you’ve actually put on tape.”

The stats say otherwise as Manning struggled for much of the night. He completed just 19 of 35 passes for 174 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions, and he added 35 rushing yards and a score on 12 carries.

It’s been a disastrous season for a quarterback who entered the year as the presumptive No. 1 overall pick. In a midseason ESPN poll of NFL scouts and executives, Manning didn’t receive a single vote as the first quarterback likely to be taken in the 2027 draft, with one scout declaring that “Arch has fallen.”

ESPN Draft expert Todd McShay even suggested that Manning could benefit from transferring to another school and remaining in college for one last season in order to boost his draft stock.

“If Sanders went in the 5th this guy should 100% be undrafted…guy is ass,” one user commented.

“Cleveland so dumb if they pick this guy. He’s not better than Shedeur coming out of college and making way more mistakes,” another fan said, warning Cleveland to stay away from Manning.

“If he is underperforming in college, how can we expect him to overperform in the pros?,” one netizen asked.

Arch Manning Still Being Projected First-Round Pick

Despite the widespread criticism, Manning has more pom-pom wavers remaining than Shedeur Sanders ever did. The positive response to Manning’s win across social media went as far as to suggest that this performance has leveraged him back into potential first-round status.

Proof that Manning is not an elite pro prospect, hasn’t shaken the legion of fans who continue to support him and believe that once he gets to the pros his game will elevate to another level.

🚨This is WHY Arch Manning will go 1st ROUND…



Game Winning TOUCHDOWN PASS pic.twitter.com/rpbUXvD0u6 — Life and Football (@LifeandBall) November 15, 2026

“This is WHY Arch Manning will go 1st ROUND…Game Winning TOUCHDOWN PASS,” one excited netizen wrote above a clip of Manning’s game-winning TD pass, that came after three interceptions that kept LSU in the game.

Some are even suggesting that the Cleveland Browns are zeroing in on Manning as an upgrade from Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders, which is laughable but real. As usual, the Cleveland media is pushing a narrative that haters embrace but true fans know is bogus.

“You don’t get it. He has pedigree. His last name is Manning,”

“Arch is a pro prospect. Sanders was not,” one fan quipped.

“He’ll save the Cleveland Browns he’s the great white hope we’ve been waiting for,” another fan chimed in.

NFL scouting today is based on teams hoping that a quarterback can become one of the few special signal callers in the league, The Manning name is royalty in the NFL. From Archie to Peyton to Eli, one would have to believe that Manning will at least become a serviceable quarterback. But those guys don’t get drafted in the first round.

Some fall to the fifth round for no reason. In the same manner that Manning will still be spared the humiliation and end up being drafted higher than any analysis of his talent could ever justify, we watched Shedeur Sanders get spared no humiliation as stories about his character transformed into questions about his ability to play. What can you believe these days?