‘He Threw That Game’: Fans Cry ‘Sabotage’ When Browns HC Kevin Stefanski Removed Shedeur Sanders Before Missing Game-Tying Two-Point Conversation

The Cleveland Browns battled back all day long, behind the play of rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders (364 yards passing and three touchdowns plus another 29 yards rushing and another touchdown), who gave them a chance to tie the Tennessee Titans late in Sunday’s (31-29) home loss. Sanders, a fifth-round selection in the 2025 NFL outplayed No.1 overall pick Cam Ward, but for some strange reason Browns head coach took Sanders off the field during the biggest play of the game.

After Sanders guided the Browns on back-to-back scoring drives late in the fourth quarter to bring them within two points of a tie, Stefanski swept the rug right from underneath his rookie signal caller. The move and subsequent play call have been criticized all over the media outlets and of course social media. In fact, many fans are calling Stefanski’s way of assuring a loss and also sabotaging Sanders.

What is Kevin Stefanski doing??



Why would he take Shedeur Sanders out of the game?



Fire him. I've seen more than enough. wtf??pic.twitter.com/iBxS1KHqeq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 7, 2025

Fans Call Out Stefanski For Taking Shedeur Sanders Off The Field For Two-Point Conversation

It’s no secret that the aforementioned Stefanski hasn’t given Sanders much praise ever since his arrival as a fifth-round pick in last April’s draft. And Stefanski’s actions with the game hanging in the balance only confirm what we’ve known, he isn’t a fan of Sanders. His play call on what would’ve been the game-tying two-point attempt, has fans up in arms. Many took to X to express their feelings about Stefanski.

“He threw that game,” a fan said. “This is literally coaching malpractice. They didn’t even need to go for 2 the first time,” another fan said. “He doesn’t want that man to win simple answer but we all know the real reason,” another fan mentioned “He’s taken this too far. How is everything Stefanski done this year to hold back Shedeur even tolerated by ownership..it’s really strange,” another fan quipped. “Kevin Stefanski continues to sabotage the Cleveland Browns season by pooping on Shedeur Sanders. Wow!” another fan said. “Pure sabotage. The Browns are tanking this season on purpose,” another fan spewed.

Unc Shannon Sharpe & Ochocinco sounded off on Kevin stefanski for taking out Shedeur Sanders 😮‍💨💯 pic.twitter.com/nMaPWB5WsP — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 8, 2025

Shedeur Took The High Road Through It All

Despite not being on the field for the game’s biggest play, Shedeur put on his professional cap and handled his presser with nothing but character.

“If I’m out there any play, I wish I would always have the ball in my hand,” Sanders said, “but that’s not what football is. … In any situation, of course you want to, but I know we practiced something and we executed it in practice, and we just didn’t seem to this day. So, I would never go against kind of what the call was or anything.” Shedeur Sanders on not being on the field for the two-point conversion attempt: “I wish I would always have the ball in my hands but that’s not what football is.”



“I would never go against what the call was.” pic.twitter.com/sjTMVTfKor — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) December 7, 2025 Stefanski Takes Blame For Awful Play Call

In the aftermath of the play completely failing, Stefanski took accountability for it after having almost the same exact play not work earlier in the game.

"Not going to get into all the specifics but obviously it did not go as we thought it would," Stefanski said after the game. "I make every call. … I'm responsible for all of it," Stefanski said.

At this point everything Stefanski is doing as it pertains to Sanders looks intentional.