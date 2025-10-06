‘Trade For Shedeur Man SMFH’: NBA Star Dame Lillard Wants Raiders To Dump Pick-Prone QB Geno Smith While Dillon Gabriel Gets Dragged Into Backlash

Shedeur Sanders drama was front and center on NFL Sunday and he didn’t say a word, mime a word or step on the field.

Dillon Gabriel Debut Buries Shedeur Sanders Deeper On Bench

Cleveland Browns second-string quarterback and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel had what many NFL analysts are calling an impressive pro debut in a 21-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Dillon Gabriel has done a fantastic job of having quick answers to all the questions Brian Flores’ defense has presented. His pre snap understanding of defense is on full display as he’s played with phenomenal anticipation. Fantastic debut through 3 quarters. #Browns #DawgPound — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 5, 2025

Of course, the Sanders fans didn’t particularly like the hyperbole surrounding Gabriel’s debut as he mostly dinked and dunked his way to 190 yards and no interceptions. Not overwhelming stats, but he did throw two key red zone touchdowns that gave Cleveland an early lead and certainly helped his cause.

NBA Star Damian Lillard Suggests Trading Shedeur To Las Vegas Raiders To Replace Geno Smith

Gabriel’s performance put a great charge into the anti-Shedeur contingent, but one of the members of the pro-Shedeur club, NBA great Damian Lillard thinks Shedeur’s time in Cleveland is wasted and he would be better served replacing Interception-prone Geno Smith as QB 1 for the Las Vegas Raiders. Lillard offered his opinion on X on Sunday as Smith threw for 228 years and two crucial interceptions in a 40-6 thrashing at the hands of Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts.

Time to gone ahead and trade for shedeur man smfh — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 5, 2025

Maybe Lillard was being a prisoner of the moment. Social media had strong opinions towards Lillard’s NFL take, with some fans immediately turning Lillard’s proposed trade into an indictment or defense of Gabriel’s performance.

“these stupid mfs tried to convince us Dillon Gabriel was the answer and this mf couldn’t throw the ball more than 5 yards down the field” said one fan on X. “Gabriel had a good game and he did throw down feild they just dropped it I know we support sanders but stop shitting on Gabriel he good facts is facts he looked good,” added another in defense of the rookei out of Oregon.

Dame Lillard Says Geno Smith Isn’t Washed Just Throws Too Many Picks

One fan called Smith “washed” up, a take that Lillard didn’t necessarily agree with.

“He not washed… he just turning the ball over. But it’s time to get shedeur on the team and get ready for the future,” Lillard responded.

Some questioned his NFL knowledge by suggesting the trade for Shedeur. Others agreed that a change is needed in Vegas.

“This equivalent to saying Lamelo Ball isn’t getting it done let’s bring in Bronny,” quipped one fan.

“bro geno has like 9 ints in week 5, lamelo ball is actually good,” one netizen interjected.

Anyway you slice it, Shedeur Sanders conversations create a firestorm of opinions throughout the sports world.

Dame Lillard Has Time To Do NFL Analyst Work As He Will Miss This NBA Season Nursing Torn Achilles Tendon

Dame DOLLA is a seven-time NBA All-Star, an All-NBA First Team (2018), Second Team (2021, 2020, 2019, 2016) and Third Team (2023, 2014) selection, a member of the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, the 2021 NBA Teammate of the Year, the 2013 NBA Rookie of the Year. He's expected to return to the Milwaukee Bucks to play at the start of the 2026-27 NBA season as he continues his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in May 2025. So he has plenty of time on his hands. Maybe ESPN wants to give the Top 75 guard a call.