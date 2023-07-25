“Well, I’m A Sanders, I Don’t Get Nervous” | Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders Extremely Confident Ahead Of 2023 Season Despite Being Ranked Eighth Best QB In The Conference

As the 2023 college football season approaches all eyes will be on the Colorado Buffaloes under the direction of first-year head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders.

The Buffaloes will be led by Sanders’ youngest son, Shedeur, the team’s starting quarterback.

As The Buffs ready for fall camp and their highly anticipated season opener at national runner-up TCU, the question surrounding the program is what do we expect from the Buffaloes this season?

So much of that will depend on how quickly Shedeur adapts to playing in the Pac-12 (Power Five) versus the SWAC (FCS) where he enjoyed immense success during his two years as the starter of the Jackson State Tigers.

Many probably think the strong-armed former four-star recruit is nervous, but he’ll tell you he isn’t at all.

Sanders Sounds Confident Ahead Of 2023 Season

While speaking with ESPN at Pac-12 Media Days, Sanders sounded like someone who’s been here before, maybe it was the Sanders swag or just his belief that he’s ready to play at this level.

“Well, I’m a Sanders. You know I don’t feel pressure. That’s the thing it’s in my blood. I don’t get nervous. I don’t get none of that, especially when you prepare and you got the coaches and the staff and players around you,” Shedeur said. “Like it’s no real pressure. You’re just fighting yourself and your own thoughts … and that’s the thing…. I don’t fear no names or nothing like that.”

Sounds like his HOF dad. He’s definitely a Sanders, and his play while at Jackson State was top-notch, will it be the same way in Boulder?

At Pac-12 Media Day in Las Vegas, QB Shedeur Sanders discusses some of the other offensive players fans and media should pay attention to this season at Colorado. pic.twitter.com/hJsGcMho0d — CUSportsReport (@CUSportsNation) July 21, 2023

Shedeur Will Lead Rebuilt Buffs Roster

After throwing for nearly 7,000 yards and 70 touchdowns in two seasons at Jackson State, Shedeur will now enter a Pac-12 conference with plenty of talented signal-callers.

From reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams at USC to Bo Nix at Oregon, Michael Penix Jr. at Washington and others, Sanders won’t be the top guy like he was in the SWAC. His preseason ranking as the 8th best QB in the conference probably hit his ego a bit and also inspired him.

Maybe that’s why he says it’s no pressure, because the expectations aren’t as high for him at Colorado this season.

Either way the spotlight is still gonna be on Coach Prime, Shedeur and the CU Buffs program weekly.