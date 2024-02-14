Colorado Two-Way Star Travis Hunter Announces Engagement To Girlfriend With $100K Ring, Chooses Stability Over Typical College Life

Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter is coming off his first season in Boulder after playing one season at Jackson State. The dynamic Hunter, who was the 2022 No. 1 overall high school recruit, has shined on both sides of the football under the tutelage of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Travis Hunter Gives Girlfriend $100K Engagement Ring

Off the field the projected top-ten pick in the 2025 NFL draft has been under the radar. That is until recently, when Hunter — who’s prepping for the 2024 college football season — got engaged to longtime girlfriend Leanna Lenee.

Hunter even upped the ante by presenting her with a $100K ring. Hunter and Lenee have been an item since he starred at Collins Hill High School in Georgia, where he became the nation’s top-ranked recruit.

Congratulations: #Buffaloes Travis Hunter just got engaged to his high school sweetheart Leanna Lenee 🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/TGrF0mi0Uc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 4, 2024

Hunter Has Always Shown Maturity

While most college athletes aren’t thinking about settling down or getting engaged, Hunter is the outlier. Coach Prime has always said Hunter is a homebody who’s going to make someone a great husband. Based on this latest move that proclamation seems to be coming to fruition.

While interviewing at radio row during Super Bowl week, Coach Prime told reporters this about Hunter’s engagement.

“He ain’t going out, he ain’t doin nothin. He ain’t smoking, drinking. He’s going to put on a onesie to play that game. That’s all he gonna do.” Travis Hunter’s $2.3M NIL Bag Is Deep

As for the ring and the $100K bill that came with it, Hunter can afford that in his sleep. The dynamic playmaker currently has the third-highest NIL value in college football at $2.3 million trailing only teammate Shedeur Sanders ($4.7M) and Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning who sits at ($2.7M) in NIL valuation. For Hunter that dollar amount is minuscule compared to the NFL money he’s expected to receive as a top-five or ten pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Hunter Will Go High In 2025 NFL Draft: Cornerback Is His Future

As he enters the 2024 college football season, Hunter will likely play both ways again. While he excelled at it early last season, he also struggled a bit at times. That’s just the natural progression that comes with age and experience. In all, he was very good handling the dual responsibilities, finishing with 57 receptions for 721 yards and five touchdowns on offense. On defense he had 23 tackles, three interceptions and five passes defensed.

At the next level he’ll play cornerback and likely won’t see time on the offensive side of the football. Coach Prime knows this, and because of that he’ll very likely have him play less on offense in 2024 and focus on continuing to perfect his technique at his future position.

Being engaged and very mature for his age will only help Hunter in the pre-draft interview process, as franchises love to see grounded players ready to come in and make a difference without the extra added distractions.

Hunter’s draft stock is already rock-solid, so this life change will only help matters, and he’ll just need to avoid serious injury in 2024. The NFL team that drafts Hunter will be getting an instant game-changer and someone that won’t be afraid of the moment.

🚨ENGAGED 🚨



Travis hunter speaks about being engaged ‼️ says he knew he wanted to marry his now fiancé 5 years ago



Sometimes you just know 🤷🏾‍♂️ congratulations to @TravisHunterJr . buff nation wishes you all the best ‼️🦬



As long as we’ve known about Travis We’ve known about… pic.twitter.com/RVoujKGfJg — Dalvin truth (@dalvinthetruth) February 6, 2024

He was built for this. And how he has a life partner to share it with.