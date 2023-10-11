‘I Don’t Want Him To Be A Liability’ | Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders Wonders If Travis Hunter Will Play Friday Against Stanford Because It Seems Coach Prime Has His Mind Made Up

A video of University of Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders asking teammate Travis Hunter “you paying, bro?” if he’ll be available to play on Friday against Stanford has circulated the internet. The two engage in some fake rough play, no doubt for the camera. But it does pose a serious question: When will the Buffaloes’ two-way star return?

“I don’t want him to be a liability, I want him to always be a tremendous asset,” head coach Deion Sanders said. “Travis came to me [Monday] morning, saying, ‘What more can I do to help us get to the point that we need to get to?’ I love the team aspect of Travis 100 percent. I hope he can play.”

Hunter’s Been Out Three Weeks With A Lacerated Liver

Hunter suffered a lacerated liver in the rivalry game against Colorado State on Sept. 16 after an illegal late hit from Colorado State player Henry Blackburn.

The CSU defensive back and his family received calls and death threats over the incident. He and Hunter made a video for social media showing there were no hard feelings over the incident.

Hunter has missed the team’s past three games, where they’ve gone 1-2 and are 4-2 overall for the season. He’s been cleared to play and has been practicing, and Coach Prime says there is a “tremendous chance” his WR/DB plays, but there is danger involved.

“He’s cleared and he has protection on to secure those areas, but the game is the game,” Prime said. “The game is a violent game, it’s a vicious game, it’s a very physical game, but Travis is also physical.”

Hunter Shouldn’t Play Both Ways

Given the violent nature of the game, Prime should limit Hunter to one side of the ball. Limit the chances for him to be a liability. It was kind of ridiculous us that the 6-foot-1, 185-pound sophomore was playing both ways.

Hunter logged 129 snaps in the season opener against TCU, recording an interception and had 11 receptions for 119 yards. He has 16 receptions for 213 yards, and nine tackles and two pass breakups on defense on the season.

Football is a violent game and players can’t play timid or afraid. But limiting him to one side of the ball limits the opportunities to get injured. Also, coming off injury, it seems like a prudent strategy.