“Boy, You Can Only Imagine What’s Coming”: Stevie Baggs Warns Travis Hunter That Leanna Lenee Has To Understand “She’s Not The Only One Who Wants Him Or Needs Him”

After Colorado’s 52-0 win last Friday over Oklahoma State, cameras caught Heisman leader Travis Hunter on the sideline with his girl Leanna Lenee. However, while Hunter was trying to embrace her, Lenee seemed bothered by something, turned her head away when he tried to kiss her and the two even seemed to argue at the end of the clip.

The video went viral on social media, and people exploded with opinions. Many warned Hunter that this was just the tip of the iceberg for what’s to come if he stays with her. Others couldn’t believe that she would act like that right after his final college game at Colorado. A very happy moment. Rumor has it that Lenee was sour because Travis stared down some cheerleaders after a touchdown earlier in the game. But could she be that petty?

The moment went viral with no context. People decided to draw their own conclusions.

Ultimately, it’s a lesson for everyone involved as far as understanding the assignment and knowing that when you are in the public eye like Hunter the world is watching.

Ex-NFL Player Stevie Baggs Warns Travis Hunter After Fiancée’s On-Field Tantrum

Former NFL linebacker Stevie Baggs joined The Shadow League’s “Locker Room” show to discuss his understanding of the slippery slope between NFL players and handling personal moments that could go viral for the wrong reasons.

“I try my best to keep my personal life off the internet because those are two different dimensions, and sometimes you can’t help,” said Baggs, who played eight years shuffling between the NFL and CFL and meeting plenty of women along the way. “Like in this particular case, he (Travis) couldn’t help it.”

Baggs says no one is really to blame in the situation. He just believes Hunter’s girlfriend was doing what women do.

“I think a woman was being a woman. No slight on women they are emotion first and ego second, men are ego first and emotion second,” Baggs analyzed.

Both Hunter and Lenee scoffed at the idea that the situation implied any trouble in paradise and assured everything the two are in a good place.

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee Shoot Back At Social Media Over Post Game Controversy

First, Hunter posted a slide of photos on Instagram with Lenee from the game that had the caption “Me & You,” which also revealed Lenee’s jacket which had the phrase “He12man” on it in support of Hunter.

In the comments of that post, Lenee responded herself, praising Hunter and naturally forcefully denying any controversy between the two.

“These pics were taken 30 seconds after that clip by the way,” Lenee wrote. “Pls remember that social media is not real, and 5 seconds is not enough to understand a situation. You also never know what a person can handle mentally. Thank you, baby, for always trying to cheer me up. You truly are the greatest partner a girl could ever ask for.”

Who is Travis Hunter’s Fiancée?

Hunter and Lenee have been an item since high school, when they attended Collins Hill High School in Georgia. They remained together during Hunter’s first season at Jackson State and when Hunger transferred to Colorado before the 2023 season, she moved there and they lived together, before getting engaged in February.

The date is set for May 24. 2005, according to Hunter in an appearance on Shedeur Sanders’ podcast.

Relationships are tricky. It also takes a special woman to be willing to take the life journey with an athlete who is destined for superstardom. Once they reach a certain level, their partner has to be willing to share them with the world.

Stevie Baggs Warns Travis Hunter To Be Careful With Jealous Fiancée and Know His Worth

Baggs says that if Hunter’s fiancée is having issues with that now, then the future will be rocky.

“She has to be cognizant of who she’s connected to. You’re not the only one who wants him or needs him. He has to overstand his value and his worth. If she’s already doing that right now, boy, you can only imagine what’s coming,” he cautioned. RELATED: “You See Him Stuntin’ Like His Daddy…But That’s Just Who He Is”: Deion Sanders Will Shut Down NFL Teams Who Don’t “Know What They’re Doing” During Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s Draft Night “I tell young men to always protect your seed, and, young women, alway protect your virtue, and if you do that it will keep you in alignment to be with someone who processes information like you and if you process information like me, then the likelihood of having moments like the one was saw is slim to none,” Baggs added.

The young couple’s story is only beginning.