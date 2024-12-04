“That’s a Good Play … Not Necessarily A Dirty Play”: Former NFL Linebacker Stevie Baggs Understands Optics But Rejects Outrage Toward Azeez Al-Shaair’s Hit On Trevor Lawrence

“It’s a bang, bang play man,” former NFL linebacker Stevie Baggs said on The Shadow League’s “Locker Room” podcast with host Osei the Dark Secret, while discussing Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair’s hit on Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence this past Sunday.

“The defender is in a no-win position honestly because if the quarterback fake slides and keeps going you lose, and if you hit him you lose,” Baggs said. “It’s just one of those things where you hope to not get caught in no-man’s land if you’re a defender.”

Azeez Al-Shaair was suspended three games and endured endless criticism for his controversial hit on Lawrence that concussed the signal-caller and knocked him out of Sunday’s game.

In just a few days’ time, Azeez has gone from a relatively unknown player to public enemy No. 1. However, Baggs, who played college football at Bethune-Cookman University, where he was a three-time All-American and Mel Blount SBN Defensive Player of the Year, and the winner of the Ernie Davis award, doesn’t think the uproar is warranted.



The Shadow League Locker Room host Osei the Dark Secret has an explosive conversation with Stevie Baggs about Azeez Al-Shaair’s hit on Trevor Lawrence. (Photo: Atlanta Black Star/ YouTube)

Baggs got paid to inflict pain on quarterbacks and ball carriers, spending eight seasons moving between the NFL and the CFL (2004-2013). He explained that despite the public backlash, Al-Shaair’s situation is not that simple.

“In the new NFL that play is against the rules,” added. “But when you’re growing up — as I’m sure when growing up Azeez was taught — that’s a good play.”

With other former players blasting the move as a cheap shot, Baggs doesn’t see it that way.

“He didn’t lead with his head,” said Baggs, who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Baltimore Ravens, Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals. “Some people don’t understand that he led with his elbow, his forearm. That’s not necessarily a dirty play.”

Unfortunately, the NFL didn’t see it that way.

NFL VP of Policy Jon Runyan Suspends Azeez Al-Shaair for Three Games: Blasts Linebacker’s Character and Intentions

NFL vice president of policy and rules administration Jon Runyan released a scathing comment justifying Al-Shaair’s three-game suspension.

“You were involved in a play that the [NFL] considers unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules,” Runyan wrote to Al-Shaair, according to ESPN. “Video shows you striking the head/neck area of Jaguars’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he clearly goes down in a feet-first slide. … You led with your forearm and helmet and delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area of your opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact.”

He added: “Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL. Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated.”

Texans GM Nick Caserio Defends Azeez

Texans general manager Nick Caserio deemed the NFL’s comments about Al-Shaair “embarrassing.”

Caserio wasn’t accepting of the NFL’s interpretation of Al-Shaair’s actions and intentions.

“What we take umbrage with is the picture that’s been painted about Azeez, his intentions, who he is as a person — quite frankly, it’s bulls–t and it’s unfair to the individual, it’s unfair to the organization and we love everything about Azeez Al-Shaair, what he means to this team, what he brings to this team.”

Al-Shaair Attacked Unmercifully On X For Alleged History Of Dirty Plays: Stevie Baggs Understands Suspension Is About Optics

After being attacked unmercifully on social media and by sports talking heads, Azeez took to Instagram to apologize to fans for the hit. He also posted to his Instagram Story that he’s “been called every single name in the book from reporters with their hands ready for a story to find their villain [sic], to racist and Islamophobic fans and people, you don’t know my heart nor my character which I don’t need to prove to any of you.”

The response to Lawrence’s hit may have been overblown, but he did suffer a concussion. Baggs understands that the NFL has made a point of altering rules and stiffening fines over the years to prove to the fans that they are stressing player safety as a top priority in a league where the average value of an NFL team is $6.5 billion.

Azeez Al-Shaair of the Houston Texans argued with Jacksonville Jaguars players after concussion hit on Jags quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Despite public backlash and three-game suspension, former NFL linebacker Stevie Baggs tells The Shadow League’s Locker Room podcast that the hit is aggressive but not dirty. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

“Football is a violent game. They’re trying to help with the traumatic brain injuries guys are having. But we also gotta remember that football is a violent sport for a reason. That’s what it is,” Baggs passionately asserted.

So regardless of how he feels about the hit personally, Baggs knows that a habitual offender like Azeez is going to get a stiff penalty when the opportunity arises.

“But I also look at the optics of his situation,” said Baggs, who admits to having his fair share of physical engagements on the field. “When you think about him (Azeez) being a past offender of dirty hits or unnecessary roughness hits, so the league is probably just looking at that and that’s probably why he got the suspension”.

The hit heard around the sports world has certainly generated a ton of conversation, but don’t expect that to be the last time a player gets hit hard. Football is real life, not a video game, and human error is part of the culture.