“You See Him Stuntin’ Like His Daddy…But That’s Just Who He Is”: Deion Sanders Will Shut Down NFL Teams Who Don’t “Know What They’re Doing” During Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter’s Draft Night

Deion Sanders is riding high with a 7-2 record. At this point in his contract, he’s getting $100,000 per win. The haters have evaporated and he’s preparing for an NFL draft that will feature both of his “sons,” quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, the two-way phenom that has been taken into the family since he flipped from Florida State to join The Sanders (Deion, Shedeur and Shilo).

His name has recently been tossed into the ring by ESPN personalities as a possible replacement for Mike McCarthy as head coach in Dallas.

Sanders has never wavered in his mission to get Shedeur and Travis into a position where they would be projected top 5 picks in the NFL draft.

He also has mentioned the fact that he would be heavily involved in their draft processes, going as far as to dictate where they will and won’t end up. Which is a very bold tactic, that hasn’t happened many times in league history.

Will Deion Sanders Tell Certain Teams Not To Draft Shedeur Sanders or Travis Hunter?

So we know that Coach Prime has a game plan for his prized pupils and there are obviously organizations that he prefers. “Speak” panelist Keyshawn Johnson suggested that Coach Prime already has a pecking order of teams and asked him about his intentions and methods of ensuring that both are in ideal situations.

“Will you step in Eli Manning like … to the point where you told ’em like, ‘Hey, man, I ain’t taking that psych test with the Giants,’ I followed you and said I ain’t taking it either?” Johnson asked Coach Prime on the Fox show on Tuesday. “Will you step in and do some of that if it’s the wrong organization and say he ain’t going here.” Eli Manning pulled one of the greatest power moves of all time when he refused to play for the San Diego Chargers because he didn’t like the direction the team was going in — and forced his way to the New York Giants via a draft day trade for Phillip Rivers in 2004. Sanders has boldly stated he could go that route with Shedeur, but not through the media.

“Yeah, but I’m not going to do it publicly. I’ll do it privately,” Deion admitted to the panel that included Joy Taylor, Paul Pierce and Michael Irvin. Similarly to LeBron James, Sanders is not apologizing for having the ability to help navigate his boys through the NFL draft process with extra special care. “I’m gonna be Dad until the cows come home and with Travis as well,” Deion insisted. Deion Sanders Refused To Take Psyche Test For NY Giants In 1989 NFL Draft

In the 1989 NFL draft, the New York Giants, who held the 18th overall pick, used one of their allotted interview slots at the NFL combine on the dynamic, All-America Florida State Seminoles cornerback and kick returner. Deion was sure to be gone before then, but just in case the Giants wanted him to take a psych test.

He didn’t do it. We all know the legendary story; Deion has told it a few times.

“They sat me down and gave me this book. I mean, it was thicker than a phone book. I said, ‘What’s this?’ They said, ‘This is our test we give all the players.’ I said, ‘Excuse me, what pick do you have in the draft?’ They said, ‘I think tenth,’ I said. ‘I’ll be gone before then. I’ll see y’all later. I ain’t got time for this.’ That’s a true story.”

Deion Sanders Has NFL Draft Plan For Shedeur & Travis Hunter

Johnson asked Sanders where he would like to see Shedeur play, being that he’s a QB and system and coaching is mandatory for a high draft pick at that position coming into a situation where he will probably have to help a losing team improve.

“Somebody who can handle the QB that he is, somebody who can handle understanding what he’s capable of,” Sanders replied. “Someone that’s had success in the past handling quarterbacks or someone in an organization who understands what they’re doing. Not just throwing you out there amongst the wolves where you don’t have the support and the infrastructure of the team.”

It will be interesting to see how Sanders’ comments might scare off teams such as the New York Giants and Tennessee Titans, who both need franchise quarterbacks and are at the bottom of the NFL right now. The Jacksonville Jaguars are currently tied with NY for the league’s worst record 2-8. The Jags have Trevor Lawrence, so Hunter would be a better fit for them than Sanders.

Cleveland needs another option to Deshaun Watson. The Raiders and Saints will also be looking closely at the position. All of these teams fall within the top seven picks so far.

In fact, Sanders was filmed on video shouting out the Las Vegas franchise.

Prime didn’t sound too worried about teams with poor offensive lines. So if the Jets nosedive further, maybe they can sneak in and grab Shedeur to replace Aaron Rodgers. New York is a town that he could thrive in.

“Forget the offensive line. He’s played with lines that haven’t been great able to do this thing,” Sanders said. “But just the infrastructure of the team and the direction of where we are going.” “He can deal with anything,” Sanders added. “One thing about Shedeur that separates him from a lot of quarterbacks is Shedeur started every game in high school and every game in college but one and he’s like that man…he has a true gift; it comes from God, and he loves this game of football.” “You see him stuntin’ like his Daddy every now and then, but that’s just who he is. He got that honest.” ⌚️



Shedeur Sanders is the Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week#LEGENDARY pic.twitter.com/sEptbYHODG — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) November 11, 2024

Sheduer is coming off a Big 12 offensive player of the week performance on Saturday against Texas Tech, where he completed 30 of 43 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding a rushing touchdown. Sanders tied the program record for consecutive games with a passing touchdown at 20 and he’s thrown one in 45 straight games overall.

On the season, the cocky QB ranks in the top three nationally in completions, completion percentage (72.9 percent), and passing touchdowns (24). His 2,882 passing yards place him in the top 10 and he leads Colorado with five rushing touchdowns.



Expect the drama to keep rolling as the Buffs (5-1 In Big 12) face a critical matchup against Utah at Folsom Field on Saturday, airing on Fox at noon. The NFL draft, with Sanders all up in the mix, will be one of the most anticipated in some time.