‘She’s Never Been a C-Tier Player’: Angel Reese Leads Atlanta Dream to First WNBA Finals Since 2013 as Shannon Sharpe Says Candace Parker Owes Her an Apology

Angel Reese is doing what she does best: winning. The reigning WNBA Defensive Player of the Year powered the Atlanta Dream to the WNBA Finals appearance for the first time since 2013.

A dominant interior force and former LSU national champion, Reese provided the exact frontcourt presence Atlanta targeted ahead of the season.

When the league named Reese Defensive Player of the Year, the announcement sparked intense debate across sports media, drawing direct commentary from analysts including Candace Parker and Shannon Sharpe.

Candace Parker sparked intense fan discourse after placing Reese in the “C-Tier” during a player-ranking segment in July 2025. With Reese headed to the WNBA Finals, Shannon Sharpe thinks Candace Parker owes her an apology. (Getty Images)

Reese Knows Where Her Bread Is Buttered

Reese, the seventh overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, won the 2026 Kia WNBA Defensive Player of the Year award after a dominant first season with the Dream. She averaged 16.4 points, a league-high 12.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game.

Embracing her role as an elite frontcourt physical force, the 6-foot-4 Baltimore native pushed Atlanta straight into the WNBA Finals.

Media Comments Become Freezing Cold Takes

Critical evaluation from basketball royalty continues to surround Reese’s rise. Candace Parker — a three-time WNBA champion who won titles in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Las Vegas — sparked intense fan discourse after placing Reese in the “C-Tier” during a player-ranking segment in July of 2025. Defending her analysis, Parker emphasized that while Reese dominates the glass, moving into higher tiers requires carrying a team as a primary scoring option.

During a recent episode of Sharpe’s hit podcast “Nightcap,” co-hosts Chad Ochocinco and Joe “Iso Joe” Johnson joined the discussion about the backlash to Parker’s assessment of Reese, particularly as the young star continued to make her mark with her rebounding prowess and Defensive Player of the Year campaign.

Fans Chime In

After Reese won the award, fans quickly took to social media to argue that her achievement undercut Parker’s assessment of her as a C-tier player.

“She ain’t never been a C-tier player. I mean never!,” a fan said.

“It was always egregious to have her on the same level as Cam Brink,” another fan said.

“How are you the only one refusing to give her credit when everyone else has?,” another fan asked.

“Candace just hating for no reason,” a fan replied.

“Angel gone surpass Candace,” another fan mentioned.

“Candace said that with her whole chest and Angel turned around and made it look stupid. That’s the best kind of response honestly,” a fan commented.

“Idols become rivals,” a fan quipped.

RELATED: “Angel Reese Fans Still Outraged At Candace Parker’s “C” Tier Ranking Of The Chicago Sky Star”

Reese Big in Game 3 Win: Helps Dream to WNBA Finals

Reese finished with 22 points and nine rebounds to lead the Dream to an 85–83 road win over the New York Liberty in Game 3 of the WNBA semifinals. The victory completed a 3–0 sweep and secured Atlanta’s first trip to the WNBA Finals since 2013.