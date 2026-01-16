‘It’s Prop Money Y’all Fall For Anything’: Fans Question Why Shannon Sharpe Is Making It Rain In Front Of $20 Million Amidst Recent Legal Issues

Pro Football Hall of Famer and former ESPN and Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe is killing it in the podcast sector. The three-time Super Bowl-winning tight end is the host of the “Nightcap” podcast alongside Chad Ochocinco and newly added former NBA legend Joe “ISO Joe” Johnson.

Shannon Sharpe Is Back To His Old Self?

With the show doing huge numbers, the trio is now being invited to many of Hollywood’s big events such as movie premieres and other big Tinseltown happenings.

Shannon Sharpe is going viral with a new look, posing in front of $20 million and making it rain



pic.twitter.com/0abQeeIqlF — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) January 15, 2026

The trio was recently seen at the premiere of the movie “The Rip” which hits theaters nationwide today. “Sharpely” dressed per usual, Unc could be seen making it in rain in front of $20 million in prop money that was used on the red carpet. While Sharpe was indulging in a little red-carpet fun, fans quickly began making assumptions about the money considering Sharpe’s recent legal issues.

Back in August, Sharpe tried to collect on a $5900 Debt that Ochocinco owed him, claiming that “his pockets are light right now,” after his $100M media venture took a nosedive when he had to pay off a 20-year-old OnlyFans model in a civil suit that some reported was as high as $20M

Sharpe Says I’ll Make It Rain On You

It looked like the at times flashy and brash Sharpe and his co-hosts had a time at the Netflix premiere. And the image of Sharpe making it rain in front of that $20 million was merely sending a message to his haters that the $20 million he shelled out in a recent sexual assault suit didn’t really hurt his pockets.

The video quickly went viral and fans began to comment with their varying opinions on the matter.

“Ain’t no way why yall think that’s a real money,” a fan said. “It’s prop money, ya’ll fall for anything,” another fan said. “That Katt Williams interview money finally hit the bank account. Unc is eating good,” a fan said. “Shannon seems like a guy who is always having a good time,” another fan mentioned. “Shannon out here making it rain like the forecast called for $20M showers. Suit stays crisp though, respect,” another fan spewed. “Aura off the roof haha,” another fan quipped. “He said I got plenty,” a fan said.

While most knew it was a prop, some fans still wanted to know if the money was actually Unc’s considering his highly publicized legal troubles and abrupt exit from ESPN because of it.

Shannon sharpe posing in front of $20 million is quite….ironic.

What Is Unc Doing Now?

With ESPN in the rearview mirror, Sharpe has put his focus into other business ventures such as the aforementioned “Nightcap” podcast. He also still host his highly successful and flagship podcast titled “Club Shay Shay.” It’s known for its celebrity interviews and pop culture discussions, continues to thrive on platforms like YouTube.

Then there’s Shay Shay Media his own media brand which partners with Colin Cowherd’s The Volume to create and distribute new programming. In 2021 Sharpe also launched his own cognac brand titled “Le Portier by Shay” in honor of his grandmother Mary Porter, who raised him.

Despite Legal Issues And Public Embarrassment Sharpe Still Powerful

Sharpe’s abrupt ending at ESPN came on the weekend his older brother Sterling was finally inducted alongside him into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It made the Sharpe brothers the first siblings to enshrined in Canton, and although ESPN announced that he would not be returning to the show that weekend, it hasn’t stopped Sharpe.

He remains a powerful figure in sports media, leveraging his podcast success and strong audience engagement, with potential for new major media deals.