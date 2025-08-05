“Pockets Light Right Now Ocho”: Fallout From $50M Lawsuit Forces Shannon Sharpe To Collect $5,900 Debt Owed By Podcast Partner Chad Johnson 

In the aftermath of losing his gig at ESPN and the settled $50M lawsuit, which has been rumored to result in a payout of $20M or more to accuser Gabriella Zuniga, Shannon Sharpe is looking to collect on some debts he has floating out there.

While discussing the Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones contract feud on their “Nightcap” podcast, Shannon who has been critical of Jones’ actions in plenty of these instances with several star Cowboys players over the years, claims that Jones is not even answering Parsons’ phone calls, especially after the Cowboys star defensive player already announced his desire for a trade on social media.

“(Micah) tried to reach out and Jerry aint return no calls,” Shannon said. To which Ocho replied, “On purpose. To prove a point, but what point he’s trying to prove I have no idea.”

Shannon said Jones is trying to prove that “I run this show. I’ll pay you when I get ready.”

Shannon Presses Ocho To Pay Him Back Money He Owes

Then out of the blue Shannon segued that comment by telling Ocho, “Like you do me. You owe me $5900, you basically told me I’m gonna pay you when I get ready.”

“Oh No, I didn’t say that,” Ocho shot back. To which Shannon replied, “but your actions did.”

Ocho didn’t like being compared to the Cowboys’ owner and let Shannon know it saying, “I’m gonna take care of you baby, I’m not Jerry I don’t like that comparison. Don’t do me like that.”

Unc didn’t stop there, reminding Ocho that it’s been a year since he lent him the money, adding, “there’s a penalty for being late.”

“I got you,” Ocho said. But Shannon wasn’t having it, replying “you got it but i need to get it. You know…pockets light right now Ocho,” Shannon joked referring to the scandal that has been all over news and has cost him millions. “Pockets light right now. Pockets light.”

Social Media Reacts To Shannon’s Admission That His Money Is Low

“Shannon About to be flying on Spirit with OCHO,” joked one fan. “Ninjas never forget, never! That’s why you don’t borrow money, not even for chips lol,” said another. “Shannon about to ask his daughter for her wedding day money back,” added a third fan.

Money is tight and a $100M media venture that Shannon was setting up took a serious hit along with his reputation. Some have suggested that Shannon should be cancelled, but Unc is still going strong with his partner Chad Ochocinco Johnson and their podcast “Nightcap.”

“Him joking about it is Dope! Respect,” said one fan hoping that Shannon continues to handle a rough situation with grace and will rebound to even greater things. “Yall wanting people to be mad, sad & miserable so bad,” one Sharpe supporter chimed in. “That man smiling and laughing he in good spirits. It ain’t yall money, yall aint have to pay it shut up

Ocho Is Loyal But Misses the Old Shannon Sharpe: “We Gonna Be Alright”

Ocho started cracking up and Shannon joined in, both with an understanding of how real, sad and shocking Shannon’s situation has been. It’s the kind of comment that would have resulted in a viral clip before they tried to put the muzzle on Shannon and drag him through a lawsuit that bordered on extortion.

Some have questioned Ocho’s unwavering loyalty in the aftermath of such a career-damaging battle. The two former players share a brotherhood that can’t be broken and Ochco continues to prove that Shannon has great value to him, a big brother, a friend – and someone who can lend him a couple dollars when his finances get a bit cluttered.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco are hanging tight despite Shannon’s recent legal issues, but Unc says money is tight and he needs that $5900 back that he lent Ochocinco a year ago. He accused Ocho of doing him like Jerry Jones is doing Micah Parsons in contract negotiations. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for The Volume)

Ocho knows Shannon is still lacking some juice and wasn’t the free-speaking comedian that he was prior to his situation hitting the fan. Not that anyone thinks accusations of that nature are funny, but if Sharpe is going to be an entertainer and they are going to make this great comeback, then he has to entertain. He can’t hold back. He just has to move differently away from the screen.



Shannon’s comment and the way he made a joke about his situation, couldn’t have made his podcast partner happier. He couldn’t even stay in his seat or contain his emotion, saying “That’s why I love you. That’s what I need. Come on back home. Thank you. Thank You That’s the Shannon I need…We gonna be alright. We gonna be alright I tell you. We good.”

Looks Like Oho and Unc are locked in for the long haul, and based on the comments in the fan section, the audience is still locked in, even if the bigtime sponsors aren’t