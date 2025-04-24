‘Gilbert’s Son?’: Basketball World Shocked After News That Alijah Arenas- Son Of NBA and Podcast Star – In Coma After Tesla Cybertruck Crashes Into Hydrant



The injury to USC basketball star JuJu Watkins rocked the sports world, but the extent of her ACL tear during the Women’s NCAA basketball tournament can’t compare to the pain five-star prospect and USC commit Alijah Arenas and his family is going through after the talented player was placed in an induced coma after he was involved in a serious car crash in the Los Angeles area early Thursday morning, sources told ESPN.

What Happened To Gilbert Arenas’ Son Alijah?

Everyone knows Alijah is the highly-touted son of Gilbert Arenas, who constantly sings his son’s praises and discusses the big NBA dreams he has for his son.

According to a Los Angeles Fire Department public information officer, officials responded to a call at 4:55 a.m. after a Tesla Cybertruck crashed into a tree/fire hydrant with fire involved. The LAFD did not identify the person involved but said the 18-year-old driver was out of the vehicle and that he was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Developing reports say the coma was induced because the car caught on fire and Arenas was suffering from smoke inhalation.

Arenas is the 10th-ranked recruit in the Class of 2025 according to 247Sports, after reclassifying in December and committing to the Trojans in January. The multi-talented guard attends Chatsworth High School in Southern California, and committed to the Trojans over offers from Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky and Arizona, among other schools. His mixtape is crazy and shows the great potential the lanky baller has.

Arenas’ father Gilbert has been very instrumental in his son’s come up. Arenas recently played in the McDonald’s All-American Game. He had 11 points in the contest as he was part of the West team that defeated the East team, 105-92. Prayers go out to the entire family.