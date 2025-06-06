“He’s Like A Full WNBA Player | Former NBA Player Gilbert Arenas Goes Viral For Body Shaming Knicks Star Karl-Anthony Towns 

The New York Knicks came just short of reaching their first NBA Finals since 1999, losing to the Indiana Pacers in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals. A huge reason for the team’s success was the addition of big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Despite Towns playing a vital role in the Knicks continued resurgence this season, the former Kentucky big man and 2015 No. 1 overall pick has come under fire for his troublesome defensive shortcomings. While different talking heads have consistently called KAT out for his defense over his career, former three-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection Gilbert Arenas upped the ante in his comments about Towns’ struggles on the defensive end.

"[Karl-Anthony Towns is] built like a whole f*cking b*tch. He's built like a female. Am I saying something wrong? He's built like a girl. He has girl hips. He's like a full WNBA player."



During a recent episode of Gil’s Arena podcast, the former Washington Wizards star didn’t hold back when talking about Towns and him being the guy teams attack defensively.

“Yes. He’s targeted by all offensive players. … It’s him, it’s his physical makeup. Long legs, short torso, big ass feet. There’s nothing he can do. He’s built like a whole b-tch. He’s built like a female. Am I saying something wrong? He’s built like a girl! He has girl hips. He’s like a full WNBA player.” “He’s built bad,” he said. “He’s not built to play. He can’t play pick-and-roll defense. He doesn’t have the body to do it. He’s built bad. He’s not athletic, he can’t move left or right, he can’t move up and down. He can’t move, he can’t jump, he just has a bad build.”

Fans See Both Sides

As with anything that goes viral these days, fans quickly chimed. “What did KAT ever do to deserve this type of dialogue? It’s disgusting,” one fan said. “Gilbert Arenas hates on a lot of current nba players for some reason,” another fan replied. Another fan agreed with the outspoken and at times outlandish Arenas, saying, “He not wrong yall he not wrong.” Another fan justified Arenas’ egregious comments with this: “Lmao I love that Gil keeps it all the way real.”

Towns Is A Great Offensive Player

Despite his struggles and lapses on the defensive end, which reportedly left some coaches and teammates befuddled, there’s no questioning Towns as an offensive player, which is something Arenas alluded to as well.

This past season he averaged 24.1 points, 12.8 rebounds (career high), 3.1 assists and one steal per game. He did that on 56.2 percent shooting from the field and 42 percent from three. His efforts earned him his fifth All-Star selection and third All-NBA selection.

Let’s see of Gilbert has the same energy when KAT sees him and asks him to repeat his remarks.