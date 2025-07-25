“I’m Going With The Philly Boys’: Shaq Says He Would Set Up Boxing Match Between Morris Twins and Jokic Brothers To Settle Old Beef

NBA star Nikola Jokic is 6-foot-11, 285-pounds and very few NBA players can handle his bag of skills at that size. He’s almost impossible to move and he’s among the taller guys in the league.

Jokic has two brothers — Strahinja Jokic and Nemanja Jokic — all grew up in Serbia and had hoops careers in that country. Strahinja, the 42-year-old eldest brother, is 6-foot-9, and over 400 pounds which has made Jokic look like a little bro for real in several videos and photos. Nemanja Jokic, the middle child and former D-1 player at Detroit Mercy, is listed as 6-foot-6 and carrying a ton of weight as well.

Nikola Jokic's brother Strahinja is an absolute UNIT

The Jokic’s have a reputation for being rowdy at the games, even getting into physical altercation with fans. So, they are known to be a tough bunch. It got so bad that the Denver Nuggets reportedly gave them their own suite, so they wouldn’t be knocking fans around in the stands.

Nikola Jokic's older brother Strahinja threw a punch at a fan following the Nuggets' 20-point comeback win vs. the Lakers



(via cgallegos67/TT)pic.twitter.com/gjYzt7c1kE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 23, 2024

Morris Twins Tell Shaq That They Welcome Boxing Match With Jokic Brothers

There’s another rambunctious set of brothers, twins, who actually play in the league, and they are from Philadelphia. Markieff and Marcus Morris “aka” The Morris Twins, are also known to handle street situations very comfortably.

The Twins appeared on ‘The Big Podcast’ with Shaquille O’Neal and Adam Lefkoe, and Lefkoe was marveling at the size of the Jokic brothers and hinted at a boxing match between the two sets of brothers, to which

“I’m terrified of Jokic’s brother,” Lefkoe revealed during the podcast. “That one dude looks so enormous. With like the Mohawk and sh*t. “The bigger they are. The harder they fall. We are big too. I’m 6-10, 270, It’s aint like I’m a small guy. I’m bigger than them,” Markieff said. “We can arrange this,” Lefkoe added, getting more excited by the second at the thought of a Morris Twins vs. Jokic Brothers clash. “Yeah for sure,” Marcus said. “Please, Please,” followed Markieff.

Shaq interjected that “one of them (Jokic Brothers) is an MMA fighter,” and the Morris’ weren’t trying to grapple with anyone. Just throw hands, city style.

“If he can’t do that, we can get it on,” Marcus said. “Only boxing.” “This can be done…we are in Vegas,” Lefkoe said, before turning to Shaq to see if it was really feasible.

The Morris twins say they're willing to do a boxing match against the Jokic brothers



"The bigger they are, the harder they fall. We big too."



(🎥 @bigpodwithshaq / https://t.co/xlVhD8nvp2) pic.twitter.com/KsYv5CBzJ4 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 24, 2025

Shaq Says He Would Pick Morris Twins To Win Boxing Match With Jokic Brothers

Before saying he would pick “The Philly Boys” over Jokic Brothers in a boxing match, Shaq initially said he wouldn’t set up the fight because he thought there was a significant age gap between the two sets of brothers. When he found out the Morris Twins were 35, he changed his mind and said that he might set the fight up, because Morris Twins “are still young.”

The Morris Twins were not backing down at all and seemed to welcome the potential match. As previously stated, back in Philly, the Morris Twins have a reputation for handling situations with a street mentality if necessary. They are about business, but keep those things on the low as much as they can.

Markief said, “We would knock (somebody out).”

Shaq told the brothers that he knows how they get down, poking a joke at an old case that the brothers caught for allegedly beating up their mom’s boyfriend.

“I know who y’all are,” he said. “Ya’ll beat MFers up for taking ya mama to Apple Bees.”

Morris Twins Accused Of Beating Up Mother’s Boyfriend

Back in 2015, the brothers were each indicted in April on two felony counts of aggravated assault, months after a man named Erik Hood, who said he was a longtime family acquaintance and dated their mother, told police that the Morris twins helped three other people put the beats on him at the Nina Mason Pulliam Recreation & Sports Complex in Phoenix in January of 2015.

Strahinja Jokic No Stranger To Legal Trouble

In 2019, the brother to Jokic was arrested on suspicion of assault and false imprisonment in Denver, accused of choking a woman and false imprisoning her in a downtown apartment in the city. According to a probable cause statement, an argument started between Jokic’s oldest brother and the woman over her dating history. As the woman tried to call 911, Strahinja allegedly took her phone to stop her from calling the authorities, but the woman was able to message someone on a computer in the bedroom and that person informed the police. Since the incident, the two-time MVP’s brother has stayed out of legal trouble.

Morris Twins & Jokic Brothers Have History

Those situations faded away, but we know they are ten toes about their family. So are the Jokic Brothers, and at one time there was really smoke between The Morris Twins and Jokic Brothers, back in 2021. With 2:39 left in a 113-96 Denver Nuggets win over the Miami Heat, Heat forward Markieff Morris put a hard foul on the Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic. In retaliation, Jokic knocked Morris over from behind.

Jokic lays out Markieff Morris from behind



(via @BallySportsFL)pic.twitter.com/qclzVQVwO2 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 9, 2021

Jokic was ejected from the game for the aggressive move and Morris was assessed a flagrant 2 foul penalty. The usual fracas proceeded with players from the Heat charging at Jokic and others having to be held back by coaches and officials.

The consensus was that Morris could’ve simply wrapped Jokic up with his arms, if he was giving a take foul. There was no need for the body check. Jokic could’ve chosen not to react, but that confrontation set off a sibling war as Jokic’s brothers and the Morris brothers had an X war.

Following the game, Jokic owned up to his part in the altercation.

“It’s a stupid play,” Jokic told reporters after the game. “I feel bad. I am not supposed to react that way. … I thought it was going to be a take foul. … I think it was a dirty play. And I just needed to protect myself. I felt bad. I am not supposed to react that way, but I need to protect myself.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra called Jokic’s play “dirty.” Tensions continued to boil postgame as Heat players were waiting in the hall for the Nuggets and Jokic.

Heat players were waiting in the hall for Nuggets players last night

Morris Twins vs. Jokic Brothers Social Media War: Time To Settle In The Ring?

By the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 9, Morris’ twin brother Marcus, who plays for the Clippers, and Jokic’s brothers were going at each other on Twitter.

Waited till bro turned his back smh. NOTED ✍🏾 — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) November 9, 2021

Jokic’s brothers responded with several Tweets, which have since been deleted.

Fans would probably love to see the Morris Brothers and Jokic’s fam finally settle old scores. Shaq could set it up and it would definitely be a pay-per-view attraction folks would pay to see. How the boxing match actually works is another beast altogether. Do we do 1 v 1’s with just Joker and Strahinja? Or will the third brother be allowed to participate as well. Will two Jokic Brothers face off in the same ring as The Morris Twins, sort of like a battle royal of boxing?

People talk a lot of stuff they don’t have to ever back up on podcasts just for clicks, so stay tuned.