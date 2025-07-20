‘Giving Her $20 Million Doesn’t Seem Like The Biggest Sign Of Innocence’: Shannon Sharpe’s Accuser Gabby Zuniga Announces Retirement From OnlyFans After Huge Settlement

Gabby Zuniga has completed her comeup. At 22-years old — if you let Shannon Sharpe tell it — she has mastered the art of extortion. The OnlyFans star who accused NFL legend and media personality Shannon Sharpe of SA, has officially announced her retirement from the platform after reaching a reported huge settlement in her lawsuit against Sharpe, that we can only assume is significantly more than the $10M offer she allegedly rejected months ago.

Sources close to the deal allege that Sharpe was forced to sell off half of his podcasting empire — including stakes in “Nightcap” and other high-value digital assets — just to fund the payout. It’s better he does that, than have this linger, but he got taken for a heck of a ride. There are so many lessons to be learned, including the art of how to use someone’s desire and bizarre fetishes and foolish decisions against them to flip the script and collect the bag.

Shannon Sharpe Accuser Gabriella Zuniga Retires From OnlyFans

With a life-changing bag in hand Zuniga made the announcement on Instagram. She’s going underground to live the life of luxury she always wanted.

“I’m officially retired,” Gabby announced on Instagram this week, paired with a photo of her lounging on a private yacht in Ibiza, champagne glass in hand. “No more OF. No more training. Just peace, healing, and luxury.

Prior to scamming the 57-year-old sports and entertainment personality, Gabby was in the rat race, known for her work as a personal trainer and OnlyFans model, while curating a modest but loyal following online.

She was immediately thrust into the spotlight when her legal battle with Sharpe went public late last year. One of his attorneys, Lanny J. Davis, told reporters in April that Sharpe had offered his accuser “at least $10 million” to settle the case in mediation, but the offer was declined. The case quickly dominated headlines, with social media users highly opinionated about the allegations. The size of the settlement was even more of a shock.

Social Media Reacts To Shannon Sharpe Settlement Paid To Gabby Zuniga

Fans were clearly disappointed in Sharpe, but not very sympathetic under the circumstances. “Unc” fell for the oldest trick in the book.

“Shannon Sharpe settled with that kid over them sexual assault allegations & she released a statement saying she’s retired from Only Fans … I’m just so disappointed in Shannon, he let that white kid get away with the oldest trick in the game & now she’s rich,” said one outraged fan. “Everything happens for a reason, but sometimes the reason is that you are stupid — and you continuously make bad decisions… #StuckOnStupid,” said another netizen about the settlement. “Most of them just want money. Men gotta understand it’s hardly ever wrong, they just want to get paid for it. Paid for love, paid for presence etc. get that bag,” said another observer. “Giving her 20 mil doesn’t seem like the biggest sign of innocence,” quipped one fan with not a shred of sympathy for Sharpe.

Gabby Zuniga Is Reportedly Living A Dream After Settlement With Shannon Sharpe

Gabby, just 22, is reportedly living a dream.

“She’s unbothered, unfazed, and unbooked,” one insider told a well-known gossip media outlet. “She said she’s done working forever.”

Meanwhile, Sharpe hasn’t been able to regain the momentum he had prior to this incident. Though he hasn’t publicly addressed the lawsuit since the settlement, fans have noticed significant changes to his business model, including new personalities appearing on his ‘Nightcap’ podcast and rumored investor shakeups behind the scenes.

How Did Shannon Sharpe Lose ESPN Gig?

In April 2025, Shannon Sharpe was accused of a heinous crime by a woman identified as “Jane Doe.” The lawsuit claimed that Sharpe assaulted her multiple times during an emotionally-charged relationship that lasted nearly two years. The plaintiff initially sought $50 million in damages, alleging serious emotional and psychological distress due to the alleged incidents.

Sharpe lost his gig on “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith and plans of launching his own podcast network fell through.

Settlement Details

On July 18, 2025, it was announced that both parties had finally reached a settlement. The attorney for Gabby Z, celebrity headhunter Tony Buzbee, confirmed that the resolution was mutually agreed upon, with both parties acknowledging a long-term consensual relationship. The lawsuit will be dismissed with prejudice, meaning it cannot be revisited in the future. Sharpe continues to deny wrongdoing to this day and says he is a victim. Whatever Sharpe ultimately paid is a lot to pay for something you didn’t do. However, you can’t put a price tag on peace of mind.