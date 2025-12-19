‘All That For Shaq’s Side Chick’: Fans Laugh At Gilbert Arenas Saying He Once Paid $244K A Month To Ex Laura Govan For Child Support

Former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas who now makes money with his hit podcast “Gil’s Arena” recently appeared on the “Drop the Lo’ Podcast. That podcast is hosted by Evelyn Lozada who once use to share the ‘Basketball Wives’ set with the mother of the former Arizona Wildcats star’s four children Laura Govan.







Fans React To Gilbert Arenas’ $244K Per Month Child Support

During the podcast, Arenas who’s made his name speaking his mind and not leaving much to the imagination talked about the time he paid $244K a month for the former couple’s four children.



Arenas mentioned that because he made so much during his playing days and Govan didn’t make much at all he was left to pretty much fit the bill for supporting his children Arenas’ comments drew a rise all over social media with fans having plenty to say about that enormous dollar amount. One fan went for the jugular saying this….

“All that for Shaq’s side chick. Man y’all really know how to pick them!!!,” a fan said.

Gilbert Arenas reveals he was paying $244,000 a month in child support for 4 kids, and says the judge also ordered him to pay for the house, school, and a nanny on top of the $244,000.



(🎥 Drop the Lo Podcast/YouTube)

pic.twitter.com/lNjY6tAVSe — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 18, 2025

Arenas Says The $244K Wasn’t All He Was Required To Pay

According to the former Washington Wizards franchise player not only was he on the hook for the nearly quarter million child support payment per month, but he was also required to pay for the house, school and nanny. The reveal caught the aforementioned Lozada by surprise, while fans didn’t miss the opportunity to give their opinions on the matter, most agreeing with the payment.

“And Russell thought he was doing something by paying Kimora $50k a month,” one fan said. “Good. He’s a multimillionaire,” another fan said. “These are the choices he made,” another fan mentioned. “He stay complaining!! He should have took custody and hired a nanny,” a fan quipped. “Life lesson gentlemen don’t sleep with women beneath your station,” a fan spewed. “That’s what he get,” said another fan.

Gilbert Arenas podcast, debate whether the Golden State Warriors—who lost to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2016 NBA Finals—would have still won championships if they had signed DeMar DeRozan and Al Horford instead of Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/j6py90JByF — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) December 19, 2025

Arenas Raking In The Dough Again

Upon entering the heavily saturated podcast sector, Arenas made sure to take ownership of his show. Because of that ownership and production Arenas has landed sponsorships and ad revenue which can be pretty substantial because of the massive viewership nunbers his shows attract. As of March of this year, Arenas ranked third in highest-paid sports podcasters.

What’s Next For Arenas

As he continues his podcasting career, Arenas is also facing federal charges that stem from his dealings with an illegal poker ring. In July the former hooper was indicted for renting his home for an illegal high-stakes poker operation, facing up to five years in prison per count.

In the meantime Arenas is looking to expand his current Gil’s Arena into The Arena: Gridiron covering football content.