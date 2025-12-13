“They’re Not Friends” | Rapper The Game Has Baby With Daughter Of “Basketball Wives” Star Evelyn Lozada, Who’s Friends With His First Baby’s Mother…Weird

One thing Los Angeles-based rapper “The Game” is gonna do is keep his name intertwined in some way or another. The “Hate It Or Love It” emcee is known for his brashness and bravado when speaking of his place in West Coast rap scene, and during his recent appearance on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast with Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe opened up on a bevy of topics, including his youngest child and who he conceived that child with.

Ever since it was announced that the Compton native was having a child with Shaniece Hairston, the daughter of reality television star Evelyn Lozada of “Basketball Wives” fame, folks were quick to call him trifling. That’s because they believed his ex (Tiffney Cambridge) and mother of two of his children was friends with Lozada, but during his sit-down with Sharpe the “Celebration” emcee cleared things up a bit.

Games Says They’re Just Associates

When asked about that situation by the eager to be messy Sharpe, Game, whose real name is Jayson Taylor, put it like this;

“They’re not friends.”

He even expounded on the only place anyone had ever seen them together, and per him it was just a baby shower that they happened to be in the same place. In fact, Game’s comments only piggyback those that Lozada has spewed over and over again since it was revealed that Hairston was indeed carrying Taylor’s baby.

"That's like my sister, man. The internet is terrible." – @thegame pic.twitter.com/GTkiUbXaZM — Club Shay Shay (@ClubShayShay) December 13, 2025

Game Tackles Bradley Beal Wedding Photos

Following Game’s remarks on that topic, Sharpe didn’t miss the opportunity to mention pictures from Los Angeles Clippers star Bradley Beal’s wedding. In the pics Game can be seen all over Beal’s wife, Kamiah Adams-Beal, causing speculations that maybe he and her may have had a past.

“That’s like my sister, man. The internet is terrible,” Game said.

Clearing up any false pretenses or rumors about why he was there and who the aforementioned Adams-Beal was to him, Game let it be known that the reality television star was also raised in Compton.

Fans Chime In On The Interview

Of course fans couldn’t wait to give their opinions on Game’s appearance, and they had this to say about his situation.

“Women don’t invite random women to their baby showers lol but aight game,” one fan said.

“She invited someone she not friends with to her baby shower… booooyyyyy stfu,” another fan said.

“Game we are not slow like you brotha. Women never in life invite ppl that aren’t friends to their baby shower. Even men know this bruh,” another fan quipped.

Speaking on his pictures with Bradley Beal and his wife at their recent wedding, fans aren’t buying the whole “that’s like my sister” act.

“Nah that’s unacceptable to do to another man’s wife at his wedding,” one fan said.

“I wouldn’t even hug my blood sisters like that,” mentioned another fan.

“So the game did an interview with nothing but lies,” another fan quipped.

“Get your hands off my wife like that dawg ‘sis’ or not your crossing the line,” a fan said.

The Game has long been accused of fabricating stories, and this instance is no different.