‘This Lady Dun Ran Thru Every Big 3 But Got So Much To Say About Me’: Laura Govan Checks Evelyn Lozada Over Interview With Gilbert Arenas

It didn’t take long for Laura Govan to respond to an interview her ex and children’s father Gilbert Arenas recently gave.

Last week the retired former NBA All-Star and Washington Wizards franchise player appeared on the “Drop The Lo” podcast with Govan’s former “Basketball Wives” cast mate Evelyn Lozada. Arenas told Lozada, who doesn’t have the best relationship with Govan, that he once paid Govan $244,000 per month for child support while also paying for expenses like school tuition and a nanny.

The remarks by Arenas took Lozada by surprise, as she seemingly couldn’t believe that the man known as “No Chill Gil,” “Hibachi,” and “Agent Zero” was once coughing up nearly a quarter million dollars a month to Govan in support of the former couple’s four children. Arenas laid it on thick, and that didn’t sit well with Govan, who responded to him and Lozada in a fiery Instagram rant on Dec. 19.

Laura Govan Goes Nuclear On Ex Gilbert Arenas And Evelyn Lozada After Speaking On His $244,000 Monthly Child Support Payments: ‘It Was More Like 244 Dollars, No Added Zeros’.

Govan Claps Back At Lozada For Even Mentioning Her Name

While there’s definitely no love lost between Govan and Arenas, the same can be said for her and Lozada. The two have been adversaries since the early days of “Basketball Wives.”Govan now is letting it be known that she doesn’t appreciate former NFL wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson’s ex-wife speaking on her name at all.

“It’s kinda funny how this lady dun ran thru every big three but got so much to say about me! … All in the back of a car, but got the audacity to ask about me! Let’s keep it cute GOOFY,” Govan fired off.

Govan Tells Gil Gloves Off Again

Arenas and Govan’s once very tumultuous relationship is well documented. While their bickering has been kept to a simmer over the years mainly for the sake of the kids, the tension reportedly eased when their son Alijah nearly died in a car wreck in April. In a September “Deep Healing Conversations Live” appearance with podcaster D. Holly Carter, Govan talked about how that close brush with death of their son actually brought her and her ex closer together.

That was until Arenas gave that interview to one of Govan’s longtime ops. That prompted Govan to present her side.

“It was more like 244 – DOLLARS with NO added zeros,” Govan wrote. “Here’s a truth! Every chick corny Gil has interviewed with. He has SLEPT WITH! Fun facts… GOOFY AN.”

“You better leave me alone, bro, I got real facts! You should be worrying about our children instead of all the lies you tell! I’m real F’n sick of you and your storytelling… Now go run tell that,” her rant continued.

Fans React To Govan’s Rant

Not long after Govan’s message to her ex and Lozada went viral, fans took to social media to chime in, and most agreed with her.

This is likely far from over, with a response from Arenas and/or Lozada expected to come at any moment. Until then we’ll enjoy Govan’s sharp tongue that’s meant to cut.