‘Paying Makes You Look Guilty Bro’: Matt Barnes Is Suing Tasha K For Hyping AI-Driven Extortion Scheme That Cost Him $61K. Gilbert Arenas Is Confused

Former NBA star turned media personality Matt Barnes is admitting to being the victim of an elaborate AI-driven extortion scheme that cost him $61,000 and another huge hit to his reputation. Barnes says a woman identified as “Zany” used artificial intelligence to create fake audio, videos, and text messages that were constructed to make him appear unfaithful to his wife.

Former NBA player Matt Barnes is suing blogger Tasha K for knowingly promoting false narratives about him with fabricated content fed to her from a woman who used AI to extort him out of $61,000. (Screenshot/IG Matt Barnes)

According to Barnes, the complex digital manipulation was so convincing that he caved and paid the woman $60K in an attempt to keep the content from spreading across the worldwide net. Unfortunately, Barnes says their extortion attempts continued, and things spiraled when controversial blogger Tasha K (Latasha Kebe) hyped the story by spreading the false claims and causing even more public damage.

Matt Barnes Is Suing Tasha K For Spreading False Information About Him

Now, Barnes has taken to social media to let everyone know that he’s suing Tasha K for defamation, determined to clear his name and set the record straight.

“This isn’t just gossip — this is someone weaponizing technology to destroy people’s lives,” Barnes stated, emphasizing the dangers of AI being used for manipulation and blackmail.

Barnes warned fans of his upcoming legal action and ensured everyone that he is addressing it because too many lies are being told. The post has 10 slides of information and receipts.

Barnes opend the video by saying:

“By no means am I sharing this story for empathy or sympathy. I’m sharing this story because a lie can travel around the world before the truth wakes up. and although all of this is being handled legally people are in the process of being sued. I wanted to address it because the bullsh*t continues to come out. For the last six to eight months there’s been a lot of bullshit particularly posted by Tash K and some new chick who just got into it, Jess something… about messages, text messages, voice audios, all this sh*t. and its 1000 percent all bullshit. I’m gonna explain why and I’m gonna show you some receipts to show you that I’m not lying because unfortunately today you’ve got to do that,”

Gilbert Arenas Responds To Alleged $61K Extortion Of Matt Barnes

Former NBA star and podcast sensation Gilbert Arenas responded to news of Matt Barnes’ defamation lawsuit against Tasha K, during his “Gil’s Arena” podcast on Thursday.

“Matt Barnes is suing Tasha K?,” Arenas said, while talking to his co-host and reading comments on the livestream. “I never understood that.” How you gonna extort me for doing what I do. As an NBA player or athlete, you gonna threaten him to not expose his side chick… My girl gonna leave if I got a side chick?” Gilbert Arenas reacts to Matt Barnes exposing that he’s been extorted by a woman for $61k in the DMS that later gave Tasha K the information on (January 31 2025) & plans to sue pic.twitter.com/lPn6uFevDK — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) November 13, 2025

Arenas’ point was he wouldn’t have paid anybody anything because most NBA players — retired or active — have side chicks. According to Arenas, who was recently arrested for his involvement in a gambling ring conducted at his California home, it’s par for the course. In his opinion, whoever is extorting Matt Barnes found the right one because most players wouldn’t send a dime. Barnes sent $60K and still had to deal with the humiliation of the false content being exposed and now he has to take extra steps to clear his name in the court of public opinion.

Fans Still Don’t Believe Matt Barnes Was Really Extorted

Some fans aren’t sure what to believe because they share Arenas’ sentiments about being extorted.

“You not paying nobody nothing, especially not $60K, if they got nothing on you,” said one fan doubting Barnes’ AI extortion story.