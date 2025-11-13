‘Paying Makes You Look Guilty Bro’: Matt Barnes Is Suing Tasha K For Hyping AI-Driven Extortion Scheme That Cost Him $61K. Gilbert Arenas Is Confused

Former NBA star turned media personality Matt Barnes is admitting to being the victim of an elaborate AI-driven extortion scheme that cost him $61,000 and another huge hit to his reputation. Barnes says a woman identified as “Zany” used artificial intelligence to create fake audio, videos, and text messages that were constructed to make him appear unfaithful to his wife.
According to Barnes, the complex digital manipulation was so convincing that he caved and paid the woman $60K in an attempt to keep the content from spreading across the worldwide net. Unfortunately, Barnes says their extortion attempts continued, and things spiraled when controversial blogger Tasha K (Latasha Kebe) hyped the story by spreading the false claims and causing even more public damage.
Matt Barnes Is Suing Tasha K For Spreading False Information About Him
Now, Barnes has taken to social media to let everyone know that he’s suing Tasha K for defamation, determined to clear his name and set the record straight.
“This isn’t just gossip — this is someone weaponizing technology to destroy people’s lives,” Barnes stated, emphasizing the dangers of AI being used for manipulation and blackmail.
Barnes warned fans of his upcoming legal action and ensured everyone that he is addressing it because too many lies are being told. The post has 10 slides of information and receipts.
Barnes opend the video by saying:
“By no means am I sharing this story for empathy or sympathy. I’m sharing this story because a lie can travel around the world before the truth wakes up. and although all of this is being handled legally people are in the process of being sued. I wanted to address it because the bullsh*t continues to come out. For the last six to eight months there’s been a lot of bullshit particularly posted by Tash K and some new chick who just got into it, Jess something… about messages, text messages, voice audios, all this sh*t. and its 1000 percent all bullshit. I’m gonna explain why and I’m gonna show you some receipts to show you that I’m not lying because unfortunately today you’ve got to do that,”
Gilbert Arenas Responds To Alleged $61K Extortion Of Matt Barnes
Former NBA star and podcast sensation Gilbert Arenas responded to news of Matt Barnes’ defamation lawsuit against Tasha K, during his “Gil’s Arena” podcast on Thursday.
“Matt Barnes is suing Tasha K?,” Arenas said, while talking to his co-host and reading comments on the livestream.
“I never understood that.” How you gonna extort me for doing what I do. As an NBA player or athlete, you gonna threaten him to not expose his side chick… My girl gonna leave if I got a side chick?”
Arenas’ point was he wouldn’t have paid anybody anything because most NBA players — retired or active — have side chicks. According to Arenas, who was recently arrested for his involvement in a gambling ring conducted at his California home, it’s par for the course. In his opinion, whoever is extorting Matt Barnes found the right one because most players wouldn’t send a dime. Barnes sent $60K and still had to deal with the humiliation of the false content being exposed and now he has to take extra steps to clear his name in the court of public opinion.
Fans Still Don’t Believe Matt Barnes Was Really Extorted
Some fans aren’t sure what to believe because they share Arenas’ sentiments about being extorted.
“You not paying nobody nothing, especially not $60K, if they got nothing on you,” said one fan doubting Barnes’ AI extortion story.
“Matt Barnes is looking crazy,” said another fan.
“Why pay for something or someone you never met,” asked one fan.
“Why would you pay her $5000 a month???” one fan asks. Thats ridiculous to top it off. It’s a snow bunny. Insult to injury,” the fan adding pointing out that Barnes was allegedly scammed by a white woman.
“Paying makes you look guilty bro, should have told her to kick rocks,” another fan said.
“Yo, it’s time to be celibate,” jokes another fan.
Barnes had a few supporters, who understand the lengths people will go through these days to get paid. Others credited him with paying so that he could keep his relationship intact.
“Did you all hear him say that his ex-girlfriend is older and it was already a high-risk pregnancy?” He paid her so that she wouldn’t stress out his ex,” said another fan defending Barnes’ claims that he paid so that his pregnant girlfriend wouldn’t be stressed out by false allegations.
Extortion Plot Has Damaged Matt Barnes’ Life and Reputation
The situation has ultimately contributed to costing Barnes his relationship with Anansa Sims, just when we all thought the notorious playboy was ready to fully lock in with one woman. Looks like Tasha K, who was once successfully sued by rap star Cardi B for spreading false information about her health, hit a nice lick on this one. Not sure what her direct connection is to the extortionist, but she definitely kept riding the wave.