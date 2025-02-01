“Why Matt? Eight Different Women In January” | Matt Barnes’ Fiancée Anansa Sims Is Naming Names

Former NBA player Matt Barnes is one half of the hit “All The Smoke” podcast along with his former Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Jackson.



The father of four, who was considered a bit of a tough guy during his 14 NBA seasons, is no stranger to his personal life playing out in the media, and that’s exactly what’s happening right now.



Barnes has been engaged to Anansa Sims who also happens to be the daughter of supermodel Beverly Johnson, since 2022.

The two have had an on and off romance for five years, and with the birth of the second child in October things seemed to be just fine.



Fast-forward to January of this year, and that couldn’t be further from the truth. In fact, per Sims, Barnes has been busy entertaining a plethora of other women. Late Thursday, Sims took to social media to express her heartbreak over Barnes’ alleged indiscretions.

Anansa Sims Calls Barnes Out Via Instagram For Being Unfaithful

“I once loved a man so much that I was fixing him while he was breaking me.” She added a broken-hearted emoticon to the post. In her caption, Anansa wrote, “Why Matt?? 8 different women in January.”

According to his finance Matt Barnes has been a naughty boy.

Sims even called out some of the women she alleged Barnes has been cheating on her with.The first being reality television personality Masika Kalysha, whom she alleged Barnes has been dealing with since last summer. Kalysha quickly denied having any involvement with Barnes, as she told The Shade Room, “I am absolutely in no way having an affair of any sort with Matt,”

Another woman, Porsche Thomas, who was third on Sims’ list, also didn’t hesitate to provide a rebuttal.

“I haven’t even spoken to that man in well over a year. Leave me outta this group chat.”



The other six women have yet to respond to Anansa’s post. However, at the end of her list, Barnes’ fiancée wrote,“Y’all can have him.”

Oop! 👀 Masika and a second woman respond after Anansa Sims accuses them of being two of eight women involved with Matt Barnes. https://t.co/gqTI5GNxtT https://t.co/MFFWidiCdJ pic.twitter.com/Z9T24ugPR8 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) January 31, 2025

Fans Sound Off On Sims And Barnes

As with anything driven by drama, social media followers quickly voiced their opinions. And while most didn’t see a problem with how Sims handled the situation, one did, saying, “She should’ve kept this in the drafts.”

Others seemingly had no issue with her calling out Barnes in the manner she did.

“So you never learned NOTHINGGGG from Gloria Govan??? You failing an open book test.”

Another came with this:

“Sis the yelp reviews were there … IN BLACK AND WHITE.”

While the post in totality has been deleted from Sims’ page, the damage has already been done, and of course Barnes has yet to respond.