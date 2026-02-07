‘That Ozempic Got Your Brain Fogged Up’: Derek Fisher’s Wife Gloria Govan Gets Ejected From High School Basketball Game For Heckling Opposing Coach

For the second time in two years, Crespi high school basketball coach and five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher have been involved in an ugly verbal altercation with the opposing team. The first incident involved former NBA player Matt Barnes whose twin sons play for Fisher, their stepfather.

This time it happened to be the twin’s mom, Gloria who’s the wife of the legendary Los Angeles Lakers player. The incident happened to take place in a road game versus rival Notre Dame high school, and it stemmed from a disagreement between Fisher and Notre Dame’s head coach Matt Sargeant.

Absolutely fascinating. Derek Fisher and Notre Dame's coach started getting into it in the middle of the game. And a woman (Fisher's wife?) in the stands behind the bench started getting upset and they just ejected her from the gym pic.twitter.com/LurJazIcqd — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) February 3, 2026

As the two coaches engaged in a pretty spirited disagreement at midcourt, Govan yelled a remark directed at Sargeant.

“That Ozempic got your brain fogged up,” she said.

Govan’s comments were seemingly directed at Sargeants body transformation as the coach has reportedly lost somewhere in the neighborhood of 50 pounds recently.

In the aftermath of the momentarily tense situation, the athletic director from Notre Dame can be seen approaching Fisher and asking for Govan to be removed from the gym. There’s also video of cooler heads prevailing, as Fisher, Sargeant and the athletic director can be seen shaking hands at the conclusion of the game.

Fans Chime In On Govan’s Ejection

It didn’t take long for fans to voice their opinions on the Fisher/Govan situation.

“During his playing career he seems so professional and mature. But ever since he retired it’s been one thing after another with dude,” a fan said.

“You know it’s bad when your wife gets ejected,” another fan said.

“Very hard to tell from that video whether Fisher’s wife was too much or the ND coach was being a Prima Donna. He did warn her and then she popped off some more. That usually screams entitlement,” another fan mentioned.

“The coach even reacting screams entitlement. That’s the refs job and maybe school officials. For them to not do it first lets me know the ozempic joke got under his fat skin,” another fan spewed.

“Wild scene, Derek Fisher getting into it mid-game and an ejection from the stands is about as chaotic as it gets,” another fan said.

Matt Barnes Involved In Incident At Crespi Game

Govan’s actions at her sons game comes almost two years to the day that Barnes, father of the twins and her ex-husband was in a dust up during a game between Crespi and Harvard-Westlake. As Barnes allegedly heckled referees about lack of calls for his sons team, the Harvard-Westlake student announcer made a joke, which Barnes didn’t take a liking to.

The student even accused Barnes of “putting his hands on him,” something that Barnes says he did.

Even after apologizing and showing plenty of remorse for his actions Barnes was fired from his position as a studio analyst with NBC Sports on Sacramento Kings game broadcasts.

But, he isn’t hurting too much especially with his hit podcast “All The Smoke” alongside former NBA players Stephen Jackson and Vernon Maxwell doing some serious numbers weekly.