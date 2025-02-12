‘Anthony’s Behavior Is Part Of a Disturbing Pattern Of Neglect and Irresponsibility’: Anthony Edwards Prepares For NBA All-Stars With Ayesha Howard Paternity Issues Piling

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards used to clown guys like New Orleans Pelican big man Zion Williamson for getting caught up with IG models and women who have an agenda to get the bag at the expense of an athlete’s youthful exuberance and poor decision-making.

That was until Edwards went skinny dipping in several lakes, including Lake Minnetonka, and the relationship between Edwards and his latest baby mama, Ayesha Howard, has been a nasty ride for months, according to filings this week in a Los Angeles court that were obtained by several outlets.

Anthony Edwards Is Battling NBA Opponents and Family Court Problems

Edwards, who has one child (born in March of 2024) with girlfriend of four years Shannon Jackson, is also rumored to have fathered three other children, including the latest with Ayesha Howard.

Howard is no stranger to the celebrity life, as she’s also the mother of multi-millionaire rapper Lil Baby’s first child. Edwards filed a motion last September to establish paternity of the child, but his lady, Jackson, continues to be unbothered by rumors of other children.

Just days after it was revealed that Edwards had a baby with Howard, Jackson asserted her position and confidence by showing up with their daughter at a Timberwolves game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Anthony Edwards’ girlfriend Shannon Jackson brings their daughter to NBA game amid his paternity drama. (Photo: Shannon Jackson/Instagram)

Fast-forward to this month, and the 36-year-old Howard, however, has not been getting the feedback she wants, and she’s submitted to the court alleged text messages from Edwards urging her to terminate the pregnancy as part of their ongoing legal battle.

The receipts were produced and Edwards received some flak on social media.

Howard has filed a declaration opposing Edwards’ attempt to establish paternity and child support in Georgia, instead desiring a ruling in California, where child support is reportedly higher.

Edwards’ legal team argued that Howard was seeking a higher child support order by filing in California, calling her claims “misleading statements, omissions, and outright fabrications.”

Howard gave birth to their daughter, Aubri Summers Howard, on Oct. 14, 2024. Edwards, 23, who had filed to establish paternity the month before the birth,, doesn’t seem to want to have a relationship with Howard and she complained that Edwards blocked her after she informed him of her pregnancy.

Shannon Jackson Stands By Ant-Man Despite Infidelity Claims

Jackson, however, has trumpeted her support of Edwards and accepted whatever comes with being in the NBA superstar’s world.

“You say I’m one of God’s strongest soldiers,” Jackson said in an Instagram post, shortly after the Howard bombshell. “Put me on front line. If I gotta un-baby him then I gotta un-baby daddy the first one. Damn!”

“Can I say this? Y’all just finding out,” she continued. “For the comment that said I was hurting on the inside, pick a side, you definitely look early 30s. Listen, y’all be trying to make a motherf—er feel bad about if they old or not, but a lot of y’all ain’t even guaranteed til 30.”

“Gotta make sure my man doesn’t pull up before y’all. He see me on Live because he’s gonna be like criticizing me, ‘Why you on Live telling them people your business?’ This fake outrage you’re having, pull your panties out your bunch,” Jackson concluded.

Not done, Jackson then proceeded to act as if she was crying, asking those listening if that’s what they wanted to see.

She finished with this. “That’s the most y’all gonna get out of me. F— wrong with y’all.”

Ayesha Howard Says Anthony Edwards Asked For Abortion, Blocked Her On All Communication Platforms

Howard has turned up the heat on Edwards. “Upon informing Anthony of the pregnancy, he blocked me on all communication platforms,” Howard wrote, adding that he told her their child would be “fatherless.”

In one alleged exchange, Howard texted, “I’m pregnant … wanted to tell you in person but you gave me no other choice.” Edwards allegedly responded, “Ok lol. Get da abortion lol.” She replied, “I’m not getting an abortion, it’s not an option.”

Howard seems to be intent on making Edwards pay up to his responsibilities and also be involved in his child’s life. She seems to want the frontcourt treatment and baby pics and attention that Jackson is getting.

Ayesha Howard Wants More Of Anthony Edwards’ Time and Money

She accused the 27.5 point per game scorer of avoiding responsibility. As long as he’s supporting the child financially and spending time with his daughter, he doesn’t owe Howard any kind of relationship. It’s probably difficult to do that with his rigorous NBA schedule, his relationship with Jackson and his non-communicative relationship with Howard. Especially if he’s officially trying to make it work with Jackson.

“Anthony’s behavior toward me is part of a disturbing pattern of neglect and irresponsibility,” Howard accused.

Anthony Edwards On Kenny’s Young Stars In New NBA All-Star Mini-Tournament

Edwards is dealing with this off court drama while trying to navigate a treacherous Western Conference that just saw stars Jimmy Butler and Luka Doncic team up with Top 25 All-time players in Stephen Curry and LeBron James, respectively.

RELATED: “I’m Scared, Yeah. I’m Scared”: Luka Dončić Trade Gave Dose Of Reality To $260M Minnesota T-Wolves Star Anthony Edwards

Minnesota is 30-24 entering Wednesday night and in seventh place in the West after making a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2024. It can’t help Edwards – who has been very vocal about the flaws of his new team – that his former wingman and slick-shooting big, Karl-Anthony Towns was traded away to the New York Knicks and will now be playing on Chuck’s Global Stars: International Domination squad.

Charles Barkley embraces the NBA’s explosive global talent, while the Dominican KAT balls for a squad featuring Nikola Jokić, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Victor Wembanyama, among others.

🌟 The 2025 #NBAAllStar squads are set! 🌟



Team Chuck, Team Kenny and Team Shaq will be joined by the #CastrolRisingStars champions in the mini-tournament on Sunday, Feb. 16.



Stay locked on the NBA App for all the action (link in our bio). #NBAAfrica #NBAAllstar pic.twitter.com/REsjVyKYMA — NBA Africa (@NBA_Africa) February 9, 2025

Edwards will be representing Kenny’s Young Stars: The Future Is Now team in the NBA’s new mini-tournament format featuring four 8-man teams coached by TNT crew analysts Shaq, Smith, Charles Barkley and Candace Parker.

Each team was constructed with a theme in mind. Kenny Smith’s squad focuses on youth and explosive talent, with Edwards and Jalen Brunson leading a dynamic backcourt.

Anthony Edwards’ Paternity Problems Are Accumulating

The $260M man continues to make waves in the NBA and now has to continue to deal with new baby mama drama, as a judge has not ruled on the case. This is the kind of drama he once insisted he would never get caught up in.

Edwards was first outed by Instagram model Paige Jordae, who had sexual relations with him. The model exposed alleged text messages between the two, where Jordae reveals she is pregnant, and Edwards also tells her to get an abortion because he doesn’t want kids.

That seems to be his go-to, but it rarely seems to be working.

In the messages Edwards offers her money to “help her out.”

Edwards faced backlash for the manner in which he told Jordae to get an abortion and not taking her concerns over the situation seriously. None of this would likely have been made public except for the fact that Edwards has a public girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, who announced her pregnancy with Edwards’ child around the same time, via a maternity photo shoot.

Edwards made a statement regarding the Jordae situation on X.

“I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man,” Edwards wrote in a statement. “All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time.”

In the words of retro Deion Sanders, “Must be the money.”