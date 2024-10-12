‘Petitioner Requests An Order Establishing Minor Child’s Paternity’ | Minnesota Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards, Rappers Lil’ Baby and Chief Keef In Baby-Making Entanglements With IG Models

At some point one would hope that professional athletes, would be smarter about how the relationships they cultivate with various women.

The common story is an athlete getting caught up and impregnating an IG model.

The latest alleged victim is Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, who’s rumored to have fathered four children recently, including one with Instagram model and influencer Ayesha Howard who goes by the name “Little Miss Golden” on the popular social media outlet.

Howard, who also shares a baby with popular rapper Lil Baby is claiming that Edwards fathered a baby with her, and now Edwards wants to be sure.

Is Anthony Edwards Father Of Lil Baby’s Baby Mama’s New Baby?

The dynamic two-way wing is coming off a career season in which he led the T-Wolves to a Western Conference Finals appearance last season, just the second in franchise history since 2004. He also helped Team USA win the gold medal in the Paris Olympics. While his basketball life seems to be at an all-time high, his personal life seems to be a bit erratic.

Anthony Edwards Files Paternity Suit Against Lil Baby's Baby Mama to See if He is The Father of Her Child After He Just Had a Baby With His Girlfriend Who Happens to Be Chief Keef's Baby Mama; 3rd Woman Says Don't Forget Her Baby Too (Court Docs) https://t.co/D5Oqjv45vm pic.twitter.com/rngtRLtcLR — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) October 11, 2024

Edwards Files Suit

Per reports, Edwards filed suit wanting to know if he is in fact the father to the minor child of the aforementioned Howard.

“If genetic testing shows that the petitioner is the father, the petitioner requests an order establishing the minor child’s paternity.”

Edwards Could Be Face Of League

No matter how this shakes out for Edwards, it’s not a good look for him to have his name mixed up in all these different off-the-court situations in his personal life. It’s a time when the league is looking for someone to become the next face, with guys like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry inching closer to retirement.

Edwards and Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant were prime candidates in most folks’ eyes, but their personal life choices may force the league to look elsewhere to find its new leaders.

Court records reveal that Anthony Edwards has filed for paternity for the baby he allegedly had with Ayesha Howard, Lil Baby's first babymama pic.twitter.com/2JYNBCEpYr — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) October 11, 2024

Edwards has been at the center of several paternity issues after ironically blasting Zion Williamson for getting caught up with IG model Moriah Mills in 2023. Then, he was outed by Instagram model Paige Jordae, who had sexual relations with him. The model exposed alleged text messages between the two, where Jordae reveals she is pregnant, and Edwards tells her to get an abortion because he doesn’t want kids.

In the messages Edwards offers her money to “help her out.”

Edwards faced social media backlash in which he told Jordae to get an abortion and not taking her concerns over the situation seriously. None of this would likely have been made public except for the fact that Edwards has a public girlfriend, Jeanine Robel, who had recently announced her pregnancy with Edwards’ child via a maternity photo shoot.

Edwards made a statement regarding the Jordae situation on X.

“I made comments in the heat of a moment that are not me, and that are not aligned with what I believe and who I want to be as a man,” Edwards wrote in a statement. “All women should be supported and empowered to make their own decisions about their bodies and what is best for them. I am handling my personal matters privately and will not be commenting on them any further at this time.” pic.twitter.com/4EY6YE5E7c — Anthony Edwards (@theantedwards_) December 18, 2023

Edwards’ Fame Is At Fever Pitch

The 2020 No. 1 overall pick has shown steady improvement each season. But his 2023-24 season was by far the best of his young, burgeoning career. He’s heavily endorsed, always has a smile on his face and talks more s—t than most in the league.

The way he challenged KD, Jamal Murray and Kyrie Irving in last year’s playoffs is what the league misses. With the new era of jersey swapping and buddy-buddy era following games, Ant wants none of that.

But, he’s got to make smarter decisions than the alleged ones he currently facing. While he can afford as many children as he wants, it’s just not a good look for his image going forward.

Edwards is pretty private when it comes to his personal matters, and one thing he’s never done is openly admit that he did or didn’t father a child with the aforementioned Howard or the other Instagram models/influencers claiming to have children by him.