“You’ll Never Be LeBron James, Ever” | Zion Williamson’s Jilted Ex Moriah Mills Laughs at His Injury and Says Pelican Star Is Moral “Disgrace to NBA”

In the aftermath of Zion Williamson having to leave the game after scoring 40 points and watching the Pelicans’ playoff hopes go down the drain in a close play-in loss to the L.A. Lakers, his scorned IG star ex-flame Moriah Mills had no sympathy for the injury-plagued forward, who hasn’t been able to stay on the court long enough to truly impact the league on a nightly basis.

Mills posted a series of IG posts, never mentioning Zion’s name, but clearly referring to the man who she had a relationship with that went sour and she’s been expressing her feelings for him ever since. She couldn’t wait to rub it in, like a 10-year-old child. She hasn’t gotten over her failed position as once-valued side piece. It’s always venom.

Moriah Mills Tells Zion Williamson He Will Never Be LeBron James

“You’ll never be LeBron James, ever…, “ Mills said. Sorry. Sit this one out tonight. In another post she says, “I told yall last year, this person is a disgrace to the NBA. He has no morals or morality. What makes you think he’s going to be the face. “

Mills then places her hand over her mouth and begins laughing hysterically, undoubtedly at Zion’s recent misfortunes.

The 23-year-old forward scored a game-high 40 points for the Pelicans in their Play-In game against the Lakers, but late in the fourth quarter of Zion’s postseason debut, he appeared to be in pain after scoring a clutch bucket to tie the score. Moments later, he bounced to the locker room as the hearts and hopes of Pelicans fans were crushed in the final three minutes of the 110-106 loss.

More Hard Luck For Zion Williamson: Will Miss Elimination Play-In Game Against Sacramento Kings

Everything was going great for Zion. The former No. 1 overall pick out of Duke appeared in a career-high 70 games for New Orleans during the regular season. Now he’s out with a left hamstring injury for Friday’s home play-in matchup with the Sacramento Kings. Mills also attacks his bad knee, claiming that his physical limitations affect his performance in bed.

“That man knows he’s playing on a bad knee. Like literally his knee was messed up when we were sleeping together. He literally couldn’t do certain moves all freakin’ night.

“Honestly and truly I really hope they keep that man Zion Williamson benched so that the Pelicans can actually make it to the playoffs this year and be an amazing team.”

This isn’t the first Zion’s jilted ex has tried to embarrass him in the media and on social media. She’s gone on rants in the past calling him fat and names such as “Pillsbury Doughboy” and discrediting his sexual prowess. Whatever she can.

Zion Can’t Escape Wrath Of Moriah Mills

The IG model with the incredibly rotund fake backside that has made her a legendary clout chaser on IG, has brought nothing but tumult to Williamson’s life since he and his expectant girlfriend, Ahkeema, announced via a viral video gender reveal party that they were having a child.

The 23-year-old Williamson did not seem all that happy to be an impending dad, wearing a shirt that said, “I’m here because I don’t want to get yelled at,” and saying something cryptic to his unborn child in the video.

“My baby, you’re going to see this at some point,” Zion says, being embraced by Ahkeema. “I don’t know what the future holds, but Mommy and Daddy love you. If you don’t know anything else, know Mommy and Daddy love you for life.”

Around the same time, Mills posted an Instagram photo of her getting Zion’s name tattooed on her face, which later turned out to be fake.

In any event, Zion has a career troll now. It’s hard enough dealing with the pressures of being a franchise player and overcoming injuries and criticism and trying to perform and play at a high level. He realizes every day that he picked the wrong one in Moriah Mills and until somebody else comes along to divert her attention, Zion will be the target of her venom for months to come.

Laughing at a man for being injured though is just low.