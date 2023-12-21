Moriah Mills Says ‘Pillsbury Doughboy’ Zion Williamson’s Game Is ‘Tired And Boring Just like You Were In Bed’

She’s back! Moriah Mills has entered the chat unannounced and kicking and screaming her way to the top of your timelines. Of course, she is coming for her favorite target again in renewed spirit, disparaging him and saying she believes his “publicists” are creating false narratives about her.

“You know what’s so funny? People thinking that that Pillsbury Doughbo(y) paid for me to be off the internet,” Mills said in a Tik Tok video. “No, he didn’t; his stepdaddy controls his money now, so he has to get an allowance, I guess every week or whatever the freak. Nobody paid anybody for me to get me off the internet, (so) I decided to get away from the internet on my own to work on my own personal problems. “With that being said, I seen all your little publicists trying to write stories about me saying all these things about me, but how ’bout y’all tell Zion Williamson to go on a treadmill and lose weight, because that game he played with LeBron the other day was disgusting. You fat motherf****r, go lose some weight. Don’t you think people got tired of you looking fat like that. Like, I got tired of you being on top of me looking fat, you nasty f**k.”

Firing Squad

Mills’ X account was suspended in June. However, she believed that there was a narrative that Williamson had paid her to stop her constant online harassment. Mills plagued Williamson online after finding out he was having a child with another woman.

Now TikTok is the platform for her debasing resurgence.

“Here’s some advice, Zion Williamson, since you want to send your publicist to talk s**t about me every other freaking week, how about you get on your treadmill, speed 3, level 12 and maybe you’ll lose some weight, and go on it for like an hour or two,” she said. “Second, how about you stop drinking sodas. How about you practice doing three-pointers, everyone is tired of seeing you do dunks all freaking day, learn another move, it’s getting boring and tired. You’re tired and boring, just like you were in bed.”

OG Perspective

Many NBA veterans have had words of concern for Williamson about his weight, with none louder than Charles Barkley who compared Williamson to himself before he had Moses Malone train him on the Sixers. Recently, Carmelo Anthony provided another perspective on his “7am In Brooklyn” podcast.

“I think from the beginning there was so much put on Zion, like thrown at him,” Anthony said. “You have to be the next — you are the logo, you are the next guy. We haven’t seen [anything] like this since ’03. So, because of that. This kid is 18. This kid still wants to eat McDonald’s, this kid still wants to eat Chick-fil-A, this kid still wants to drink iced tea. Man, he’s from South Carolina; this is what they do, they eat. The fans want him to be Zion Williamson, the greatest thing since Wilt Chamberlain, but that’s not who he wants to be yet. … My message to Zion is discipline.”

The saga of criticism continues for Williamson, and Mills is back with a vengeance.