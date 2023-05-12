“Maybe This Is Just Where I’m At Right Now And This Is My Time To … Be Seen | Savannah James Is Stepping Into Her Light

Being the wife of global superstar LeBron James and the mother to Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri has its joys and privileges. But it also means that Savannah James is in the background while her husband and increasingly famous children are in the spotlight.

As LeBron’s career winds down and her children get older, Savannah is spreading her wings and stepping into her own spotlight.

Introducing our May/June Cut cover star: ⭐️Savannah James⭐️In a world of oversharing celebs, James opted for the sweet serenity of a private life. Now, she’s ready for her turn on the court. Read the profile by @SylviaObell; photos are by Katie McCurdy https://t.co/f1TsHRXK7i pic.twitter.com/EaAV0R9EwR — The Cut (@TheCut) May 12, 2023

The background role was always intended and intentional for Savannah. She was supporting a man who would become arguably the greatest basketball player of all time and helping to build the brand LeBron Inc. Then there are the three children they share who she guards fiercely and pours into the way mothers do.

Savannah Is A Mother First

“That time, to be honest, was spent pouring into my boys,” Svannah explained in an interview with The Cut for its May-June cover story. “I just really wanted to enjoy being a mom and supporting my husband. I wasn’t super-comfortable with putting myself out like that.”

Bronny, the eldest James child, is 18 and headed to USC in the fall to play basketball. Bryce Maximus is 15 and going to be a high school sophomore and Zhuri is 8. This allows Savannah more time for herself and her personal growth and she’s showing that in a variety of ways.

Savannah’s Instagram account boasts 2.2 million followers and they clamor for fashion updates and beauty tutorials, and the 36-year-old Ohio native is leaning into it.

“I could see it and I appreciate it. Everyone wants to see that people are interested in what they’re doing at the time. I just took it as it came. Sometimes I’m like, ‘Oh, my gosh, a little bit much.’ But I get it and I’m cool with it. I understood that maybe this is just where I’m at right now and this is my time to, I don’t know, be seen.”

Savannah The Entrepreneur

The matriarch of the James clan won’t be limiting herself to beauty and fashion. She has a number of entrepreneurial pursuits she’s excited about in the coming years. She got the bug back in Miami when Bron was a member of the Heat and she owned a juice shop.

“I’m invested in Lobos Tequila, a web 3 start-up called Lockerverse, and a natural deodorant company called NEZ. Definitely have some passion projects I’m working on, one of which is with a partner, one of which is on my own. And I’m super-excited about them. I think they’re going to be amazing. They’re going to be well received.”

Savannah was tight-lipped on the details of the upcoming ventures, only hinting that it’s product based.

Bron, who is in the middle of the NBA playoffs with his Los Angeles Lakers, took time to shout out his wife on Instagram. In his instagram Story with a picture of Savannah posing for The Cut in an Issey Miyake dress his caption read “The 1 and only” with hands clapping, hearts and fire emojis.

The high school sweethearts have been together for 22 years and will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary this year.