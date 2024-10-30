‘One of God’s Strongest Soldiers. Put Me On The Front Line’| Anthony Edwards Dominates NBA As Girlfriend Shannon Jackson Attends Game With Baby Wanting All Paternity Smoke

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards seemingly has a real one by his side. As the steadily rising star of the Wolves continues his ascension on the NBA hardwood, he’s got a myriad of personal issues playing out in the media.

The 22-year-old Olympic gold medalist who flashed during the Summer Olympics, following a career season with the Wolves has allegedly been a busy man.

Per reports Edwards has fathered three other children outside of the one he shares with longtime girlfriend Shannon Jackson, including the one in question with Ayesha Howard who also has an older son with rapper Li Baby.

Shannon Jackson Is Standing By Ant-Man Despite Accusations Of Infidelity

But despite the allegations it hasn’t stopped her from supporting her man. Jackson, who shares a seven-month-old daughter with the former No.1 overall pick was recently seen courtside at a Wolves game with their daughter in tow. From the looks of things Jackson, is saying “that’s my man and I’m going to stick beside him.”

Jackson and daughter attended a Wolves home game versus the Toronto Raptors with her sporting a diamond necklace with his name engraved on it.

Anthony Edwards Girlfriend Shannon Brings Their Daughter to NBA Game Amid His Paternity Drama (Shannon Johnson

Since the couple began their relationship in 2020, she’s been a consistent supporter, so this is really nothing new. It was Jackson’s first appearance at a game this season, and also her first since she took to Instagram in defense of the guy affectionately known as Ant-Man.

“You say I’m one of God’s strongest soldiers. Put me on the front line. If I gotta un-baby him then I gotta un-baby the first one. Damn!” “Gotta make sure my man doesn’t pull up before y’all. He see me on Live because he’s gonna be like criticizing me, ‘Why you on Live telling them people your business? This fake outrage you are having, pull your panties out of your bunch.”

Safe to say Jackson, who also has a child with rapper Chief Keef is not letting anyone or anything come between her and her man, despite the allegations of him having fathered multiple children since the two have been together.

Edwards Face Of Timberwolves

Following Tuesday night’s 120-114 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Wolves slipped to 2-2. The game saw Edwards score a career-high in points in a quarter with 24 including six threes.



He finished with 37 points in the loss, but one thing you can tell is this is his team outright, especially with team brass opting to ship former No. 1 and four-time All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks earlier this season.

Related: “There’s No Rhyme Or Reason For Daja To Contact Individuals Who Work for Anthony Edwards”: 23-Year-Old NBA Star “Harassed” By Another of His Kids’ Moms In Messy Child Support Case

Lauded for his evolving leadership qualities within the organization, the expectancy is Edwards will continue to ascend as one of the five best basketball players in the league. He has all the tools but has to make smarter decisions off the court.