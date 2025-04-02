‘Where Do These Lies Come From?’: Ayesha Howard Denies Report That NBA Star Anthony Edwards Paid Her $1.08M In Child Support

Anthony Edwards catches no flak for anything he does on the court. His Minnesota Timberwolves squad pulled out a 140-139 win over the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night despite an NBA record 61-point triple double by three-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

"He was the MVP tonight."



Anthony Edwards gave all the credit for the win in tonight's instant classic to Nickeil Alexander-Walker 🤝 pic.twitter.com/HM1eS5ZcAK — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2025

Edwards dropped a team-high 34 to lift his franchise to the OT win and this week, it was reported that he made history off the court by paying $1,080,000 in child support all at once, covering 18 years worth of payments to one of his daughters, Aubri.

That’s $5,000 a month. Edwards, who is in a relationship with one of his child’s mothers, Shannon Jackson, made it clear from the jump that he didn’t even want Howard to have the child. She decided to do it anyway and then complain that he wasn’t being a present father.



Ayesha Howard Denies Reports Ant-Man Paid Her $1.08M Child Support Check

While social media discussed the merits of this arrangement, Howard put an abrupt fault to the conversation by claiming she hasn’t settled any financial agreement with Edwards.



She set the record straight on The Shade Room:

“There are no court documents, motions, or proceedings that have occurred, nor have I been offered or agreed to such terms,” Howard said.



“Where do these lies be coming from?” Howard posted on her Instagram story before.



She added: “You ever heard a rumor about yourself and actually wanted to hear more like no way… What did I do next?”

Edwards has caught backlash for severing ties to the child and mother Ayesha Howard, but he didn’t abandon his responsibilities, and the baby is born a millionaire. Maybe later down the line, when mom is out of the picture, Anthony can seek a relationship with the child.

Social Media Split On Ant-Man Paying Full Child Support $1M

Financial experts, relationship counselors, basketball fans and the scorned folks all chimed in on social media when initially hearing of Ant-Man’s alleged financial decision.

“Why do women get the praise and ok for abortion or putting her child up for adoption if she don’t want it, but a man is obligated to be a dad to a child he said upfront he didn’t want and still paid in full child support to be left alone? Double standard much,” said one X user.

“Best part is, she gonna blow all of it in 2 years and then try to get more,” said an Anthony Edwards fan.

Some fans felt that he could have been wiser with how he invested the $1M in his daughter, Aubri.

“He’s an idiot and not smart financial move. He had the capacity to invest that $million for his child and let the earned income from that take care of the child support while his $million is safe in investments. Also, if the child dies next week, she gets to keep all the money.”

Anthony Edwards Dealing With Another Paternity Issue: Daja Carlyle Situation Is Ugly

In the meantime, as we previously reported, Edwards blasted the mother of one of his daughters in court for her alleged harassment and sabotage attempts back in October of 2024.

According to a paternity lawsuit, the 2028 Olympic gold medalist filed legal work on Feb. 20, 2025, in connection with Daja Carlyle, claiming he was the biological father of Daja’s 1-year-old daughter, Aris Ariel Carlyle.

Anthony is only claiming two daughters, but he’s been very active in the rumor mill with several women already claiming to have babies by the 24-year-old. Edwards went to court to prove paternity in that case. Once it was proven she relented to joint custody.

NBA star Anthony Edwards paid off 18 years of child support in one $1.08M sum to his child’s mother, Ayesha Howard, with an agreement to be left alone with all relationships severed. (TSL Images)

Anthony Edwards Files Motion To Stop His Baby’s Mother, Daja Carlyle, From Harassing His Associates

Anthony made claims that Daja is making his life a living hell and filed a motion requesting that the court prohibit Daja from contacting third parties that he has relationships with.

According to the lawsuit, Edwards’ legal counsel said:

“[Daja] is engaging in repeated and unsolicited harassing communication with individuals associated with [Anthony], including through text messages. These individuals are part of the [Anthony’]s team of representatives, including those working for [Anthony’s] agency. “The communications vary from demands to speak to [Anthony], threats about what is to come if [Anthony] and his attorneys do not abide by her demands, providing information about the scheduling of various proceedings in the future, and [Anthony’s] ‘required’ appearance at the same. “There is no rhyme or reason for [Daja] to contact individuals who work for [Anthony]. They do not work for her, they do not answer to her, and they are not there for her to communicate with, nor do they want to speak with her. They are also not involved in these proceedings. Nor do they have the authority to enter into agreements with [Daja] on [Anthony’s] behalf.”

Anthony accused Daja of “harassing” and “causing unnecessary conflict and stress for” him and his associates.”

Edwards probably wants to get this situation with Howard handled ASAP. It could be she wants more than $5K per month. Edwards will be dealing with these paternity issues for awhile because nobody is letting him off the hook easily. These situations haven’t dampened his star power in any way. The $260M man is producing each night at an All-star level as he tries to get his team back into the Western Conference Finals again.