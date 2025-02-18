“They Ain’t Trade Me When I Was 240:” Does Anthony Edwards Want Out Of Minnesota Or Is He Traumatized By Luka Dončić Trade?

Anthony Edwards has had an interesting stint in Minnesota since he captured the NBA world, drew comparisons to Michael Jordan and was anointed as one of the new faces of the league en route to leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to the Western Conference Finals.

When his sidekick Karl-Anthony Towns was traded to the Knicks last October, Minnesota struggled early in finding a groove this season and is currently a seventh seed as we get ready for the season’s second half.

Does Anthony Edwards Want out of Minnesota? (Photo: Getty Images)

Minnesota T-Wolves Star Anthony Edwards Keeps Mentioning Being Traded In Interviews

In recent appearances since the Dallas Mavericks shocked the NBA world by trading superstar Luka Dončić to the LA Lakers for injury-riddled forward Anthony Davis, Edwards has made several comments presented as jokes in reference to him being traded. More recently, Edwards was informed that the new Lakers star was closing in on the 270-pound mark in weight.

Luka’s poor conditioning has always been the most notable criticism of his elite game. When asked what the heaviest he had been during an off-season was, Edwards, averaging 27.5 points per game this season, replied, “240. I hope they didn’t trade me when I was 240.”



Anthony Edwards Stopped Eating Chips and Fast Food

Edwards, similar to Luka, has not been the most disciplined with his diet during his young NBA career, once admitting to surviving on 21 bags of Chester’s Hot Fries a week; chips that you can find on the “Unhealthiest Chips On the Planet” list. Ant-Man also admitted to going hard at McDonald’s and Popeyes during his postgame media interactions.

While Luka is still battling the weight, Edwards has stopped eating fried foods completely and that should serve the 23-year-old well as he ages.



Reporter: “Reports said Luka Doncic was 270 lbs. What’s the heaviest you’ve been, maybe in the off-season?”



Anthony Edwards: “240. I hope they ain’t trade me when I was 240.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/Tzj0WmGGk7 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 17, 2025



After Luka Trade Anthony Edwards Was Scared

Anthony’s reference to not being traded because of his weight is hitting different, being that when Luka was traded and Edwards was asked for his opinion he mentioned that he was now “scared” that he could get traded.

“That’s crazy,” said Ant-Man, who signed a five-year, $260 million contract extension with Minnesota in July of 2023, more than a year before the franchise dumping his All-Star teammate Towns this past offseason.

“At 25 they traded probably the best scorer in the NBA … and he didn’t know about it,” Edwards said. “There’s a lot more digging somebody has to do to find out why he got traded, ’cause you don’t just trade him at 25. He just went to the Finals. You know what I’m saying?”

”I feel bad for Luka,” Edwards continued. “I saw something on YouTube that says he just bought a crib and everything in Dallas, so that sucks.”

“I’m scared, yeah. I’m scared. … [Timberwolves president of basketball operations] Tim [Connelly], if you’re gonna trade me, let me know, dog,” he added.

Ant sends a message to the Timberwolves



"I'm scared… Tim, if you're gonna trade me let me know dawg" 😂😂😂



(h/t @ohnohedidnt24 ) pic.twitter.com/RGEYpG65Ot — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 4, 2025

We all know that where there’s smoke there’s fire, and that’s twice that Edwards mentioned being traded to the press in a perceived joke. What superstar player that’s comfortable with his team and ownership would continue to taunt them about trading him.

It’s definitely something to think about, because ever since KAT left, the Timberwolves haven’t been as dominant or offensively potent a team. With an all-star and MVP candidate like Edwards on the court, they can only fall so far from grace, but people in the Twin City were thinking championship and right now, Minnesota entering the second half trying to make sure it doesn’t fall into the play-in game come postseason.

Does Minnesota Timberwolves Star Anthony Edwards Want To Be Traded?

Meanwhile, Towns is enjoying a career season with the Knicks, who have the third-highest odds behind the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavs to win the Eastern Conference Finals, and many analysts, including ESPN’s Udonis Haslem, believe that “the Knicks are real contenders to win the NBA Championship.”

Edwards never really expressed how he felt about Minnesota trading away one of the most uniquely skilled big men in NBA history. They may never be able to replace that element. Towns was also the guy who suggested that Edwards change his diet for the better, so even more was lost in camaraderie and leadership when Towns departed.

Edwards has criticized the team culture and desire this season publicly.

Keep an eye on Anthony Edwards’ words and body language in these interviews. His comments can be chalked up to his personality. He could be giving the front office some hints, because it can’t be money that’s an issue, because he is sitting on a $260 million contract. The regression of his team and the pieces on that team might be bothering him a bit. Or maybe he’s really just afraid to be traded after seeing what happened during this past NBA trade deadline.