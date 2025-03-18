“Swore He Was Smarter Than Me, But I Helped Him Cheat”: Sofia Pineda Says She Risked Her Future So NBA Star Anthony Edwards Could Pass Algebra 2

Another day, another Anthony Edwards story, usually coming from someone outside of his immediate circle. Often, not painting him in the greatest of lights. Such is the case when you’re a 24-year-old superstar worth $260M. Everybody wants a piece of the champ Everybody wants a piece of the brand.

Alleged High School Friend Of Anthony Edwards Says She Helped Him Cheat His Way Through Algebra 2

Edwards was drafted in the first round in 2020 by the Minnesota Timberwolves and because he was basically a baby when he entered the league, he doesn’t discuss his childhood that much. However, one of his alleged high school classmates couldn’t help but share some of the star’s business from high school.

According to Sofia Pineda, she was in high school with Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and helped him cheat his way through Algebra 2. Even doing his homework assignments. (Screenshot/Twitter)

A video from five years ago recently went viral where a girl was claiming she helped the Timberwolves star guard cheat in high school. According to her, she was in high school with ANT and even exposed alleged text messages with Edwards over X (formerly Twitter).



This was from 5 years ago, Ant deadass been hilarious forever pic.twitter.com/Jrfg3hq6iV — ᴅ ʀ ᴇ ᴡ (@FeelLikeDrew) March 17, 2025

The thirsty, clout-chaser’s name is Sofia Pineda as per her TikTok username and the video is said to be five years old, when Edwards was just making it to the NBA draft. 3x NBA All-Star has not yet commented on the video. If it is concocted then her mission of getting attention at the expense of an NBA superstar, she went to high school with is accomplished, with the video gaining over two million views within hours.

Sofia Pineda Alleges She Helped NBA Star Anthony Edwards Cheat In High School: Drops Receipts

“I think today is the perfect day to flex,” Pineda says on the video, noting it was NBA Draft day. “That I went to school with Anthony Edwards and helped him cheat in Algebra 2.”

“He swore that he was smarter than me, but I helped him cheat,” Pineda bragged.

Then she dropped some receipts of a video of Anthony Edwards in class with her on the alleged test day and some text messages that were exchanged, showing a homework assignment.



“Here’s me sending him the homework so he won’t get zero… again,” Pineda said.

The video ends with Pineda saying, “I told him that I would leech off his clout one day.”

Anthony Edwards Always Has A Story Surrounding His Youthful Exuberance

Anthony Edwards was destined to be an NBA star and actually taking tests was probably the furthest thing on his mind in high school. It’s good to know Algebra but when you’re worth $260M, no sense looking back now.

RELATED: “Stop the Trapped Narrative”: Ayesha Howard Drops Receipts, Anthony Edwards Pursued Her For Years ‘Until He Got Me and Aubri’

As for Pineda, she did admit that one day she was going to use his name for clout and this was her shot. Maybe the old friends connect again.