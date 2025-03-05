“Stop the Trapped Narrative”: Ayesha Howard Drops Receipts, Anthony Edwards Pursued Her For Years ‘Until He Got Me and Aubri’

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has more drama than a little bit going on. His opponents are making huge power moves via trade as he tries to get his inconsistent team back into championship form and contention. It’s understandable why Edwards has proclaimed that he doesn’t want the “Face of the NBA” title at this time. He has way too much going on with his baby mama drama.

Ayesha Howard Becoming A Huge Thorn In Anthony Edwards’ Side

As much as Edwards has tried to keep the focus on the court, there are voices from his personal life that will not let him skirt on his responsibilities. Edwards has faced some backlash on social media for his honesty in dealing with Ayesha Howard, who he now has a beautiful four-month-old baby with.

Edwards, who is in a relationship with Shannon Jackson, and has allegedly fathered other children over the past few years, says that he doesn’t want anything to do with his daughter, Aubri Summers.



When Howard informed Edwards (via Instagram DM) that she was pregnant, the NBA star told her to terminate the pregnancy because he didn’t want the child and would not be in the child’s life. Instead of discussing the situation like adults, Howard moves forward with the pregnancy and is now seeking child support. Edwards accused Howard of moving from Georgia to California to give birth so she could acquire a larger support payment.

Howard is no stranger to the celebrity life, as she’s also the mother of multi-millionaire rapper Lil Baby’s first child.

Anthony Edwards Accepts Financial Responsibility For Four-Month-Old Daughter Aubri: Will Not Be In Her Life

After the paternity of Aubri was established, Anthony wrote in a declaration to the courts, “(Ayesha) and I have one minor child together, Aubri Summer Howard. Paternity was established through DNA testing. I am not seeking child custody or visitation of Aubri. Therefore, the only issues to be resolved are financial in nature.”

Despite the backlash and public pressure from Howard on social media, Edwards has no interest in custody or visitation of their daughter, Aubri Summers, but he is willing to provide financially. The 24-year-old NBA star has reportedly fathered at least three kids by three different women, including Howard and Shannon Jackson. Another one of Edwards’ alleged baby mamas, called Edwards out for not being a present father and picking and choosing which kids he wanted to be a father for.

Irresponsible Behavior: Ayesha Howard Produces Receipts, She Didn’t Trap Edwards

It’s one big, ugly competition to be the most loved baby mama, and the $260M man is the prize. Most people understand this, but when children are involved, very little sympathy is given to the parents who put them in this situation. Some have suggested that Howard should accept the financial payments and move on with her life, rather than try and pressure or embarrass Edwards into being a present father.

Right now, Shannon Jackson is firmly planted in her No. 1 spot and admittingly ready to deal with whatever drama surfaces.

In response to claims that she “trapped” Edwards, Howard took to Instagram to share direct messages proving he pursued her long before their child was conceived.

“I don’t normally out my DMs but listen, please stop the ‘trapped’ and the one nightstand narrative… this man started pursuing me back in 2022 and literally did not stop pursuing me until he got me and Aubri. He did all of the choosing,” she wrote.

Anthony Edwards Wins First Court Battle In Paternity Battle With Ayesha Howard

Her attempt at clarity follows Edwards’ legal win in court, where a judge ruled that California does not have jurisdiction over their child support matters.

“[Ayesha’s] conduct here is unjustifiable and a bad faith attempt to obtain a higher child support order,” his lawyer argued. The case will now be handled in Georgia, where Edwards previously filed a paternity suit.

Howard, however, claims Edwards cut all ties after learning of the pregnancy, even telling her their daughter would be a “fatherless child.”

With a custody hearing set for March 20, the paternity battle is still ongoing.