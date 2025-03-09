“He Doesn’t Take Care Of His Kids” | Mom Goes Viral For Refusing To Buy Son Anthony Edwards’ Signature Sneakers Following His Child Support Case With Lil Baby’s Ex

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards has been in the news quite often of late. And what’s even crazier is it not because of what he’s doing on the hardwood. Edwards’ personal life has become must-see theater with the former No. 1 pick engulfed in a paternity situation with the mother of rapper Lil Baby’s oldest son.



Late in 2024, Ayesha Howard the mother of Edwards’ now confirmed four-month-old daughter filed a child support petition against the Olympic gold medalist in California.



Edwards then filed a motion to have the case heard in Georgia. Edwards’ reasoning was she moved to California in attempt to get more child support out of the Timberwolves franchise player. Not only did Edwards do this, he reportedly also made it very clear that he wanted no visitation rights or custody of the child.

Mom Won’t Buy Son Edwards Sneaker

In a recent video that’s gone viral, a mom could be heard telling her son that he can’t have Edwards signature Adidas sneaker because in her opinion Edwards is a dead beat.

“Put them back because he don’t take care of his kids. Makes sense right. Get somebody like Ja Morant he takes care of his daughter, Kobe Bryant he’s a great dad even after life,” said the mom.

Strong words about Edwards, who’s going to be paying child support but for reasons unknown wants no part of his child with the aforementioned Howard, who also has child with rapper Lil Baby. Unfortunately, the mom in this video sounds like someone who knows all too well what it’s like to have a dad not take care of their responsibility.

Edwards Has His Share Of Children

Per reports, the 23-year-old former Georgia Bulldogs star has fathered three children with three different women over the last two years. There’s reportedly a fourth child that Edwards is alleged to have fathered as well which would give him four children with four different women over that time frame. No matter what, it’s bad look for someone the NBA once believed could be the future face of the league.

Edwards Has No Desire To Be Face Of NBA

In a recent interview, Edwards shot down any notion of him being the face of the NBA when guys like LeBron, KD and Steph Curry are done.

“Man, there’s a lot of stuff that comes with that. Face of the league, all of that. You know what I’m saying? I try, but my people know that I just want to play ball, go to bed, and get back to playing basketball. I’m not really into all the other stuff, but they want me to get into it,” Edwards said.

In many ways this is probably best when you consider how in flux Edwards’s personal life is.

With Edwards (27 points, six rebounds and five assists per game) leading the way the Timberwolves are currently 36-29, good enough for seventh in the West.