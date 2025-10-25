‘The Game Left That Brand Behind For A Reason’: Comedian Katt Williams Joins Anthony Edwards Adidas In Race vs. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Converse

If you can’t beat em’ make a diss about em’, seems to be the MO in today’s society. That’s what Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and Adidas are doing as pertains to reigning NBA MVP, Finals MVP and NBA champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his shoe brand Converse.

After the OKC Thunder defeated the Timberwolves 4-1 in the Western Conference Finals of last year’s playoffs, a series in which SGA proved that Edwards wasn’t his equal, the shade began. It started with Converse trolling Edwards and Adidas with a social media post after the series. Edwards, Adidas and a legendary comedian unleashed a response as the 2025-26 NBA season got underway this week.

Katt Williams Helps Ant Clap Back

In an 80-second video released by the shoe and apparel giant on Friday, renowned comedian and actor Katt Williams did what he does best, and that’s make jokes.

“Attention, player haters, and overrated disbelievers of all kinds. I stand before you today ten toes down as the bearer of bad news. Y’all done ****** up.”

“Now, I know what y’all gonna say. There’s a certain two guard, not named Anthony Edwards, who’s all the rage right now. I can’t deny it. He’s doing his thing. But he’s lucky his game is as smooth as his little poems, because those shoes, no thank you. The game left that brand behind for a reason. What else were we bringing back? Cigarettes and a locker room. Then I could play.”

“But I digress back to hand. This young man, the one who made your favorite hooper’s favorite hoop shoe? He didn’t just upgrade. He evolved, don’t believe me. Fine. Stupid as free.”

Williams also ran off Edwards’ list of accomplishments from the past season, which, while good, compare in no way to those of SGA from last season.

Edwards Adds His Two Cents

Edwards joined the fray adding this line:

“I ain’t gonna lie, that was hard, Katt. Ain’t you forget something, though?” Williams added, “Ahh, yes. This boy here is the truth. Believe that.”

SGA Versus AntMan

Is it really a rivalry between two of the league’s most dynamic players at the guard position?

As of now … NO because SGA just led the Thunder to a place not even Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook could. And while Ant is a great young player he was thoroughly outplayed by SGA in the playoff matchup.

Play Styles Differ

The comparison is will likely never go away but the two couldn’t be more different as players. SGA is cited for his efficiency, crafty scoring, and free-throw-drawing ability, and Ant for his explosive athleticism, 3-point shooting, and higher potential ceiling.

Thus far this season SGA has scored 35 and 55 points respectively, as the Thunder became the first team in NBA history to win back-to-back games to begin a season with double overtime wins.

As for Edwards he was the difference in the Timberwolves’ season-opening win over the Blazers and was also very good in a loss on Friday night to the Lakers.