‘He’s Never Made Us Feel Anything’: Colin Cowherd Says LeBron James Will Never Catch GOAT Michael Jordan Because He Lacks Memorable Moments

Sports talk show host Colin Cowherd was addressing a report from John Hollinger, former Memphis Grizzlies VP of Basketball Operations, that “there were whispers in league circles about LeBron James having eyes for Dallas.”

Lebron reportedly could have made a move to join Kyrie Irving, No. 1 overall pick Cooper Rush and Anthony Davis on the Dallas Mavericks prior to opting in for the $52M pay day with a Lakers team that he is unhappy with. But King James reportedly wasn’t willing to take a pay cut in order to position himself for one last shot at a NBA championship

Colin Cowherd says LeBron knows he’ll never catch MJ



“Michael's richer, more memorable, bigger brand, and he makes you feel something, and LeBron doesn't. LeBron has kinda bounced around to the best basketball opportunity every chance he gets.”



pic.twitter.com/tstFqS4TDJ — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 22, 2025

Colin Cowherd Says King James Will Never Be GOAT Over MJ

Cowherd said that very situation is a classic example of why LeBron James will never be the GOAT over MJ.

“Lebron wasn’t willing to leave $52M on the table, for a mid-level exception, according to John Hollinger Now think about that. Lebron’s a billionaire and my tackle is with LeBron. Rough Paul told us it was all about winning, it’s not anymore. I think Michael Jordan is still, in his head. He knows in the basketball community, with basketball fans, he’s never going to catch MJ. MJ is six for six. MJ is more memorable. MJ ‘s got the logo, the brand and sells more shoes. He’s more romanticized. Michael Jordan, there’s a dozen plays to this day that you can close your eyes and think about, and you can see Michael Jordan…With Lebron there’s one. That chase down block against the warriors that’s it.” ‘Which Dynasty Did MJ Beat?’: Greg Anthony Places Quality Of LeBron’s Finals Wins Above Jordan’s In GOAT Debate Michael Jordan Makes Us Feel Something, LeBron Doesn’t

The only blemish on LeBron’s illustrious career record is his six losses in his 10 finals appearances. Stats like that matter when you’re talking about the best of the best. Stats aside, Cowherd made another point comparing the difference in how LeBron and Jordan affect the emotions.

“He’s never going to catch him in net worth,” Cowherd continued: “MJ’s net worth is $3.5B. Even with the massive money he’d paid Lebron is worth $1B. That’s why he wants to own a basketball team…Here’s the difference. Michael makes you feel something, and LeBron doesn’t. High level salespeople will tell you want to make people feel something about a product. Michael has that. Wear his shoes you feel cool. Michael’s richer, more memorable, bigger brand and he makes you feel something.”

Cowherd also points out how well-traveled LeBron has been in his career, leaving destinations and teaming up with other great players to chase his rings.