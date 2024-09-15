“I Just Want To Live A Normal, 22-Year-Old-Life”: Price Of Fame Might Be Too High For Angel Reese

If there’s one thing that WNBA and social media star Angel Reese hasn’t done in her record-breaking rookie season, it’s run from the cameras.

Her persistent social media presence and unapologetic expression, along with her fashion and growing connections to celebrities from the pro sports and entertainment landscape, has garnered her over 3M followers across her social networks.

Her battles with Caitlin Clark dating back to the NCAA tournament in 2023, laid the groundwork for the women’s basketball explosion that we have currently experienced, with Reese and Clark at the center of it all.

One would think that Reese had the perfect life. However, everything has a cost, and Reese went on to give people a reality check on her podcast, “Unapologetically Angel.”

Now that her season is over, compliments of a wrist injury, the Chicago Sky rookie is giving everyone more insight about her world and just how emotionally draining the daily grind of reaching for celebrity has been for her.

Angel Reese Wishes She Could Go Back To Being A Normal Person

In the latest episode of Angel Reese’s newly launched podcast, the rookie sat down with rapper Polo G for a revealing spit session.

The duo discussed how neither was prepared for the price of fame.

Reese, who lives for the cameras and the adulation and love of her followers, surprisingly expresses her desire to live a normal life.

“Just being able to walk down the street casually and not have to take pictures and sign autographs. Sometimes I just want to live a normal, 22-year-old life,” Reese lamented.

Thats a pretty revealing statement, considering how much energy and effort Reese puts into her brand and NOT being a normal person.

While both Clark and Reese have had to deal with some next-level celebrity, Clark doesn’t seem to force the issue or intentionally try to create photo ops and social media banter

Angel Reese Puts Much Effort Into Being Popular

When Reese pops out, which is often, she is usually with other celebrities or wearing cool outfits that capture one’s attention, which is by all means her right. She definitely wants you to know her presence is a blessing.

That’s why it’s a bit odd that she’s only been famous for two years and she’s already expressing a desire to go back to her old life when half as many people watched women’s hoops or even knew who she was.

She would have to give back that Reebok deal and Mercedes-Benz collaboration, and all the NIL money she made in college and her estimated $3 million net worth and designer clothes splurges that she goes on would all have to be returned.

That won’t happen, of course, but Reese is admitting that the entire grind is getting to her a bit. The disappointment of an injury ending her season has got to trouble her as well. She’s very competitive.

But let’s be honest. As long as there’s an avenue for drama Reese will fill it.

Recently, she found herself on the bad side of fame and expressed her feelings on X. The WNBA player has been linked to several men — from rapper G Herbo to NBA star Jalen Duren — despite clarifying her relationship status as single. In a recent tweet, Reese admitted that it was getting weird for people to link her with anybody and everybody.

She often speaks to how she is being sexualized by people on social media and how she doesn’t like it. That too, however, is part of her appeal, and she has expressed several times that she’s knows she’s beautiful, she celebrates her body because “she works hard to maintain it.”

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 30: Angel Reese said on her “Unapologetically Angel” podcast that she wishes she could be a normal 22-year-old again. The fame she created for herself is now becoming a burden . (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

If Reese is really wishing she could return to her previous life as an unknown women’s basketball player, maybe she needs to slow down on the nightlife and networking and being at all of the events. Nothing wrong with pacing yourself.

Basketball is still first priority, and to further expand her brand she has to keep getting better at those things that her game is lacking. It’s her choice either way, but the Sky have a lot of team construction to do to avoid another losing season in 2025 and they need Reese to be of sound mind and body to be successful.