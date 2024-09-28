Karl-Anthony Towns and Girlfriend Jordyn Woods Reportedly Unhappy About Trade To New York Knicks Because $220M All-Star Just Bought Luxurious 18,000-Square-Foot $14M Mansion Up The Block From Kylie Jenner

The New York Knicks are going all out to construct a championship contender that can compete with the Boston Celtics. According to reports, the Knicks have reached a deal to acquire center-forward Karl-Anthony Towns from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Knicks plan to send Julius Randle, fan favorite Donte DiVincenzo and a first-round pick to the Timberwolves as part of the blockbuster trade as training camps get ready to open.

Homecoming For Karl Anthony-Towns

The Knicks are getting one of the best-shooting big men in the game. Towns once declared himself the best-shooting big man in history.

The four-time All-Star is entering his 10th season in the league and is averaging 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and shot 50.4 percent from the field, a career-high 41.6% on 3-pointers and 87.3 percent on free throws.

Joining the Knicks is a homecoming of sorts for Towns, who was born in Edison, New Jersey, and played high school basketball at St. Joseph in nearby Metuchen, New Jersey.

Towns, 28, was the No. 1 pick out of Kentucky in the 2015 draft and Knicks fans aren’t ecstatic about breaking up the Villanova crew, but adding a player of KAT’s caliber is a chance the organization had to take.

KARL. ANTHONY. TOWNS.



37 PTS / 15 REB / 72.2 FG%



Unreal. pic.twitter.com/NXP73VG4jL — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) October 26, 2019

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Wood Just Moved Into Plush $14M Estate

So now that Towns is coming to the Big Apple, what is he going to do with the chunk of real estate he just completed out West?

It was reported a few days ago that the 28-year-old Towns and his 27-year-old model girlfriend Jordyn Woods purchased a $14 million Los Angeles home just down the block from her longtime friend Kylie Jenner.



Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were great friends and business partners until Woods kissed Khloé Kardashian’s children’s father, NBA player Tristan Thompson. (Photo: Instagram)

Woods and KAT reportedly moved into the spacious palace, which is stocked with seven bedrooms and 17 bathrooms, back in May.

According to TMZ, the 11,000 square-foot home sits on more than two acres of land and also comes with a two-bedroom guest house, a 7,200 square-foot spa and sport and gym/entertainment pavilion, a huge barn with “space for horses and garages to accommodate up to six cars.”



It also harbors a pastry station, walk-through pantry, 350-bottle wine collection, a tennis court, 13-seat home theater, mud room, and gift-wrap room.

The works.

If those weren’t enough amenities, the couple enjoys a pool with a waterfall and spa, personal gym, dance studio, racquetball court, batting cage, and 150-person nightclub with a bar and separate entrance.

It’s undoubtedly been lit at that spot since May.



Back in May Karl-Anthony Towns and girlfriend Jordyn Woods moved into an 11,000 square-foot home that sits on more than two acres of land and also comes with a 7,200 square-foot two-bedroom guest house and every luxurious amenity imaginable. (Photo: @BackGrid)

Towns Unhappy About Trade To Knicks?

Apparently, the party is over and Towns didn’t seem too happy about the trade on Twitter, posting an ellipsis in response to news of the trade.

That’s the nature of the sport. It’s a business, and when the shock wears off he will have to move to New York and try to be a part of another potential championship team.

Clearly Minnesota felt that he wasn’t the sidekick to help Anthony Edwards elevate to superstar levels. Whatever KAT showed them during their recent run to the Western Conference Finals wasn’t enough to keep him as a cornerstone of the squad.

Life’s funny like that.

Jordyn Woods Hooked Up With $220M KAT In May of 2020 After She Kissed Khloé Kardashian’s Kids’ Father, Fell Out With Kardashians

Woods will tell you. She’s living the dream as an influencer and model and future wife of a player who signed a four-year, $220 million contract extension with the Timberwolves in July 2022, which averages about $55.1 million per year. He’s scheduled to make $49,205,800 for this upcoming 20024-25 season.

Coming to New York won’t mean any less drama or excitement for the couple, but they are far removed from the speculation and opinions that they entered into a relationship with.

Woods had a falling out with the Kardashian family when in 2019, Woods and Khloé Kardashian’s children’s father, NBA player Thompson, shocked the world after it emerged, they had hooked up at a party.

Woods admitted sharing a kiss with the NBA star during a “Red Table Talk” interview with Jada Pinkett Smith.

The kiss also allegedly was the major reason that Khloe split up with Thompson again. After the interview, Jordyn’s ”Red Table Talk” interview aired and all hell broke loose as Khloe insisted over Twitter, ‘You ARE the reason my family broke up!’

Woods and Jenner first hooked up back in 2012 after meeting through a mutual friend, Jaden Smith, and developed a close friendship. Back then, the pair was inseparable, living together and working on various projects together.

Woods utilized her relationship with Kylie’s exploding brand and appeared on the reality series “Life With Kylie” and also launched the Kylie x Jordyn collection for Kylie Cosmetics in September 2018.



Woods and Jenner first crossed paths back in 2012 after meeting through a mutual friend, Jaden Smith, and soon developed a very close bond and, even, lived together. (Photo: Instagram)

That relationship, however, came to a sudden crash when Woods messed around with Khloe’s man and caused social media to go into a frenzy. The wild part is first Jordyn denied that anything happened, then she came clean about the encounter in March of 2019.

‘I was drunk. I was not tipsy, I was drunk. But I was not beyond the point of recollection. I know where I was. But, on the way out [of Tristan’s house] he did kiss me,’ she recalled during the interview. The model continued, ‘No passion, no nothing. On the way out he just kissed me. It was a kiss on the lips. No tongue kiss, no making out. Nothing. I don’t think he’s wrong either, because I allowed myself to be in this position.’

She then expressed her emotions immediately after the kiss, and revealed, ‘I didn’t know how to feel. I was like, “That didn’t just happen,” because I was leaving already so I walked out immediately after.’

The star remembered getting, ‘in the car and was like, “No, that didn’t happen,” I [told him] I need to go. I was in shock.’

Welcome To NYC: Kardashian Drama Behind Her, Woods Is Now Queen of KAT’s Castle

It took several years for the relationship between the Kardashians and Woods to heal, but she upgraded her man and her situation after. She is now the queen of Towns’ kingdom.

They say she is his calming presence and the person he leaned on when he lost his mom and several other family members to COVID during the pandemic. That support forged a love that appears strong.

She will need to be strong for him, especially if he doesn’t really want to come to New York, because playing in that town is hard enough when you embrace it. Minnesota is nothing like New York. In T-Wolves country the fans are different, they tend to be less knowledgeable and are more accepting of underachievers who make big money.

What will Woods and Towns do with the L.A. mansion that they moved into this year? Now Woods has another job, to find a nice location in New York City to call home for the next couple of years.

Her public profile should shoot up again, as she and her husband will become more and more popular as the NBA season approaches.

Welcome to New York.