“It’s Time To Trade Julius Randle … I Want Damian Lillard” | Stephen A. Smith Goes Scorched Earth On The New York Knicks

In the city that never sleeps, it was not enough for the New York Knicks to advance to the second round of the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2013 season. Now that the Miami Heat has eliminated them from the playoffs in six games, Gotham wants blood, namely that of power forward Julius Randle.

His abysmal Game 6 performance sent one of the biggest Knicks fans on a rant that called for a new regime on the Madison Square Garden hardwood.

“It’s time to trade Julius Randle,” “First Take: host Stephen A. Smith said on his Twitter, distraught at the Knicks loss. “It’s time for him to go. I want Damian Lillard. Don’t care what you gotta do, I want Damian Lillard.”

Its Never Sunny In Basketball City

The two-time All-Star and All-NBA forward finished with just 15 points on 3-for-14 shooting (1 of 7 from 3-point range) in American Airlines Arena in Miami. The 28-year-old University of Kentucky star has had a hot-and-cold relationship with the fans who have booed him at Madison Square Garden in the past.

With the Brooklyn Nets’ former Big Three of James Harden, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving going to Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Dallas, respectively, the Knicks are New York City basketball fans’ last hope for respect only a deeper run into the playoffs makes, and those dreams have been dashed.

“Season’s over. I guess in the end I always knew the New York Knicks would lose. Tom Thibodeaux, the team can’t shoot, but you only play Evan Fournier seven times this season, don’t give him a second of time in the playoffs. [Quentin] Grimes air-balled at the end of the game,” Smith said, wiping the disgust off his face with his hand.

“Jalen Brunson, spectacular, 41 points, but he was the only one who showed up. RJ Barrett, 1-for-10 shooting from the field, really? And you’ve got the nerve to be sensitive about criticism? Julius Randle, 3-for-14. Once again, playoffs arrive. Once again, you fold. Done!”

When Disgruntled Fans Unite

Smith is the embodiment of every Knicks fan right now after what was seen as a Cinderella season that many hoped would lead the team to the Eastern Conference finals. However, a surging Miami Heat team led by the passion of Jimmy Butler and the quiet leadership of Kyle Lowry overcame the tenacity of the Knicks.

While Smith took to Twitter to showcase his disappointment, in New York City fans were more visible, spray-painting “trade me” on a poster of Randle’s face. Another group of fans took that same poster and decided to stomp on it vigorously in disgust as they exited the Madison Square Garden watch party following the loss on Friday night.

The 28-year-old Randle has two years left on his contract and almost $60 million left on his four-year, $117 million deal he signed in the summer of 2019. Can the Knicks lure a player like Lillard out of the Pacific Northwest to satisfy NYC’s yearning for a deep postseason run?

It is unlikely, but that does not stop Stephen A. Smith from wishing it would happen.