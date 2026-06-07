‘If We Lose Game 3 We Know Why’: Knicks Fans Against President Donald Trump Attending Game 3, While Amar’e Stoudamire Says Give POTUS A Standing Ovation 

New York City also known as the “Big Apple” or “The City That Never Sleeps” is a buzz right now as the New York Knicks are just two wins from capturing the franchise’s first NBA title since 1973. Led by the All-Star duo of Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns and a deep and talented roster, the Knicks went to San Antonio and stole both games, setting up an opportunity to win it a Wednesday night if they can take care of business the next two games.

The Knicks’ success is bringing out the who’s who of Knicks fans, including President Donald Trump. The Queens native is expected to attend Game 3 as a guest of team owner James Dolan. The announcement of the POTUS has Knicks fans on edge, with some believing he could jinx the team, while a certain Knicks legend says he should be honored upon his arrival.

Getting into Madison Square Garden to watch the Knicks in game 3 will be similar to airport security, per @SbondyNBA



“With Donald Trump attending Game 3, the Knicks and the Secret Service announce fans cannot bring bags into arena and they should arrive at least two hours prior… pic.twitter.com/r479aGlics — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) June 6, 2026

STAT Says Show Respect To The Office

Speaking with TMZ Sports earlier this week, Amar’e Stoudamire the former NBA All-Star, All-NBA and NBA Rookie of the Year performer, talked about the possibility of the POTUS attending Monday’s game at MSG.

“Oh, man, he’s going to get a standing ovation. That’s the United States president. He deserves all the respect that we can give him,” Stoudamire proclaimed.

“It’s a tough job to take on to be the President of the United States. And so, you know, he deserved all the respect. So I think the Knicks fans will show respect Monday night to the president if he does come to the game.”

Interesting take from STAT, and while that’s his opinion, not all Knicks fans are in agreement with him. In fact many don’t want Trump to show up, as they feel he could hurt their flow.

Knicks enforcing no-bag policy, 'TSA-style' security at NBA Finals Game 3 with Trump's expected attendance https://t.co/lwPKZh6oZb pic.twitter.com/EiYQ5gwg42 — New York Post (@nypost) June 7, 2026

Fans Have Varying Opinions On Trump Attending Game

“I think this could be a REAL problem. I’m wandering if this could distract the players,” a fan said.

“What a piece of sh-t for making an already hectic game into more of one. If we lose that game also, he’s never allowed in ever again,” another fan said.

“First home finals game in 27 years for them and this stupid b-tch had to inject his stupid ass into the game,” a fan replied.

“The man has less than zero self awareness. It’s incredible,” a fan mentioned.

“As a sign of respect for all he’s achieved for our country be sure to chant Epstein! Epstein! when he enters the arena,” a fan quipped.

“If we lose Game 3 we know why,” a fan said.

Even Stephen A. Smith, a lifelong Knicks fan New York native, doesn’t want Trump in attendance.

“Grow the Hell up! I have a problem with any politician — any politician — that shows up, causes delays and interferes with these watch parties buzzing all over NYC. It’s not political. It’s about the @nyknicks and the vibe this city has going. Anyone who messes with that needs to not show up. It’s not about politics. Take that b.s. take somewhere else. Not today. Not now.”

Trump Has Attended Other Major Sporting Events

While Trump’s decision to attend Game 3 looks like an opportunity to put the focus on himself, this isn’t the first time he’s attended major sporting events. In fact, he’s attended multiple Super Bowls (including Super Bowl LIX) as well as the College Football Playoff.

A prominent UFC fan, he’s been to numerous fights, as well as trips to see the Daytona 500 in person. An avid golfer, he’s been seen at the Ryder Cup and he’s taken in the U.S. Open men’s singles final in Flushing Meadows, New York.