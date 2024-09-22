‘He’s Dating A Knockoff Version Of Your Sister’: Khloé Kardashian Distraught That Tristan Thompson Is Still Enjoying A Robust Dating Life

Tristan Thompson is no stranger to dating and creating drama with his appetite for women.

His relationship with Khloe Kardashian was well-chronicled; the ups and downs, the extra marital affair with her sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods, now the significant other of NBA star Karl-Anthony Towns.

Thompson has moved on and just signed a contract to play another season in the NBA. He’s had no shortage of women since the breakup. The 40-year-old Khloé, however, is still dealing with the situation.

A new report claims Kardashian has been upset since Thompson, the father of her two children, began dating someone new.

Khloé and Tristan have not officially been together since 2019.

“It’s bad enough that he’s dating again,” Life & Style reports it was told by a source it did not name. “That’s very hurtful because it’s another clear reminder that he’s not interested in her anymore.”

Kardashian, who shares daughter True, 6, and son Tatum, 2, with Thompson, reportedly is hurt because “he’s dating someone that everyone is saying looks like a knockoff version of her sister, or even her, is an added knife in the heart,” according to the tabloid’s insider.

Tristan Thompson Has Repeatedly Cheated On Khloé Kardashian

Thompson reportedly was sighted on Aug. 19 at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Los Angeles with a woman who resembles Kim Kardashian.

The supposed insider claims this set Khloé off, explaining, “Everyone is telling Khloé not to be jealous, that he’s chosen someone that looks practically related to her because he’s still obsessed with her, but Khloé is taking it very badly.”

Khloé Kardashian had a rough run with the NBA champion, who didn’t care about his infidelities and barely tried to hide them when they were together.

Tristan Thompson was brazenly cheating on a pregnant Khloe Kardashian with not one but two women. #TMZ pic.twitter.com/CZ2UUbexPd — TMZ (@TMZ) April 11, 2018

Khloé and Tristan’s relationship was fraught with breakups and make-ups before they split for good in 2019. While Tristan is still doing well as a high-paid NBA bachelor, the Kardashians star supposedly can’t move on.

Khloe Turning Guys Down While Tristan Always Turning Up

Life & Style says a second insider previously claimed: “Khloé has turned down so many guys, she’s tried to go on dates, but she just can’t connect with anyone the way she does with Tristan. As much hos as he’s put her through, and as much as she denies that she still has romantic feelings for him, the fact is she just can’t seem to get over him.”

“She’s had to admit that she’s still not over him, even if she knows she should. It’s so upsetting for her because she’s tried everything to get over him, even hypnosis, but she can’t let go,” the insider reportedly added.

Tristan, 33, cheated on Khloé while she was pregnant with True — and he even fathered a child with another woman just months before they welcomed Tatum.

The 13-year veteran of the NBA and a former teammate of LeBron James, signed a one-year, $3,303,771 contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers this offseason. It’s short money for an NBA player, but Thompson has made some nice bags in his career.

Thompson has had several contracts with the Cavaliers, including a five-year, $82 million deal in 2015–2019 and a four-year, $16,821,270 rookie contract from 2011–2014.

While Khloé has never claimed another man as passionately since breaking up with TT, who in 49 games last season, averaged 3.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and one assist in 2023, Thompson seems to be just fine and knows that he still has Khloé’s mind, body and soul on lockdown.

She knows it too.