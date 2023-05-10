Let’s Do It Again | Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Post After Lakers Win Might Prove Tristan Thompson And Khloé Kardashian Are Back Booed-Up For A Third Time

The Los Angeles Lakers enjoyed a 104-101 win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday night in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinals playoffs series. Kim Kardashian joined Lakers nation in celebrating their team taking a 3-1 series lead, but her Instagram post might have outed her sister Khloé Kardashian.

(Left) Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian spotted on a date in 2021; (right) Kim Kardashian’s post of Thompson after Lakers’ victory over Golden State on May 8. (Photos: Getty Images, screenshot from Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Story)

Kim posted Tristan Thompson on her Story, and the fan speculation that Khloé is back with her old boo only grew. Thompson and Khloé have been spotted together by paparazzi over the past few months in what seems more than just a co-parenting relationship.

Caught In 4K

Kim posted a picture of Thompson smiling in his Lakers warmup gear with the caption “YESSSS GOOOOO LAKERS,” and tagged him in the post. She was spotted sitting courtside at the game on Saturday night and Monday night, but Khloé was not in attendance. Kim reportedly posted Thompson on her Instagram Story after both home wins by the Lakers.

Thompson and Khloé starting dating in 2016 and share two children together, but his infidelities caused the two to split in 2019. It started with a rumor about Thompson and Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods secretly seeing each other.

They got back together in 2020 but split again in 2021. Thompson reportedly welcomed his second child in December 2021 with fitness model Maralee Nichols. Khloé faced backlash from her sisters on an episode of “The Kardashians.” They told her that Thompson was “the worst person on the planet.’

It seems like Thompson has worked his way back into their good graces.

Still Creeping

Thompson signed with the Lakers on April 9 but was spotted together with Khloé on more than one occasion.

In early April, the two were seen in a McDonald’s drive-thru together getting food for their kids.

Thompson and Kris Jenner’s boyfriend Chris Gamble were spotted at Bird Streets Club in April after a Lakers win.

In March, Khloé posted a birthday message on her Instagram. She described Thompson as “the best father, brother, & uncle.” He also was in attendance at Khloé’s best friend Malika Haqq’s birthday party.

In January, Khloé rushed to Thompson’s aid after his mother unexpectedly passed away after suffering a heart attack. She was spotted getting off a plane with him in Toronto.

Neither side confirmed that they were officially back together. The two have been extremely comfortable over the last few months and fans know that they can’t leave each other alone. Maybe it’s all speculation or maybe they are keeping everyone out of their business this time around.