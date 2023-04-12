LeBron And Klutch To The Rescue | Lakers King James Throws Another Life Preserver To Tristan Thompson Who’s Drowning In Drama And Couldn’t Get an NBA Gig

The Los Angeles Lakers signed free agent big man Tristan Thompson ahead of their postseason run. Thompson owes LeBron James and Klutch Sports for getting him an opportunity to play again and get paid.

Tristan Thompson getting back in game shape!#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/wmvuepdnan — Timothy Parker (@TimothyParkertv) April 12, 2023

Thompson has wanted a shot at being in the NBA again and the Lakers apparently needed to bolster their front court depth.

“What he brings, his spirit, his positivity as well as the way he’s played, years and years of championship-level basketball,” Lakers’ head coach Darvin Ham said of Thompson. “Championship pedigree. Great guy to be around, great teammate, I’ve heard nothing but great things about him. And having coached against him for a bunch of years, he and I have always had a great rapport throughout his career. I’m a big fan of him, I watched him back when he was playing at Texas. But just another great guy to add a serviceable player if we need to go in that direction.”

Thompson Being In L.A. Good For His Love Life?

Being in L.A. might be a good thing for Thompson, as it was reported last week that he might be reconciling with reality TV star ex Khloé Kardashian, whom he shares two children with.

The couple split in 2022 after Thompson’s numerous cheating scandals. Thompson’s latest infidelity is reportedly what broke them up “for good.”

Maralee Nichols gave birth to Tristan’s son in December 2021, and he later confirmed the paternity results along with a public apology to Khloé. The public humiliation was apparently enough and they split in January 2022.

But Thompson and Kardashian have been co-parenting and spotted out together on a few occasions, sparking reconciliation rumors.

“Khloé is supportive of Tristan joining the L.A. Lakers. She wants him to have a career,” an insider told People Magazine. “Having Tristan on the road again concerns Khloé. This is when all the cheating happened in the past.”

Will Thompson Actually Play For The Lakers?

Thompson is only signed for the rest of this season, and it’s unlikely he sees much action. But maybe the Lakers decide to give him a Udonis Haslem style contract and allow him to be a player/coach?

He could probably use the money.

Thompson currently has four kids, and if you estimate a conservative $20K per child per month that’s $80K per month and $960K per year. That’s being conservative. Given the lifestyle and how courts typically determine child support amount he’s likely well over $1M annually.

He’s earned over $118 million in his career before taxes. Not counting his own lifestyle needs, who knows how much of that money is left or is working for him through investments or business ventures.

The Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday in the play-in tournament for the No. 7 seed.

They will now take on the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies in the first round of the western conference playoffs.

The Lakers and Grizzlies have an antagonistic history dating back to last season and there has been a lot of chirping between several of the players. It should be a good series. Grizzlies in six.

More news from our partners:

‘There’s a Difference’ | Stephen A. Smith Reaffirms Donald Trump’s Once Tight Grip On Black Culture, Saying Trump ‘Changed’ After Being Elected – The Shadow League

‘Apes Are Now Governing Us’: Woman Pleads Guilty to Hurling Racist Remarks at Colombia’s First Black Vice President, Faces 3 Years In Prison (atlantablackstar.com)

‘If You Understand Where You’re at Financially, You Make the Logical Decision’: 50 Cent Shares Why His Grandfather Gave His Entire Check to 50’s Grandmother (finurah.com)