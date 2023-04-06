One More Time? | Khloé Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Spotted At McDonald’s

Is it true? Are Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson getting back together?

According to reports, the on again, off again couple were spotted at a McDonald’s in Rialto, California, on Tuesday picking up multiple meals. The 38-year-old reality TV star and 32-year-old former NBA player share two children, 5-year-old daughter True and an 8-month old son whose name has not been released.

Eyewitnesses told TMZ the pair picked up a lot of food and happy meals. What do we think their go to McDonald’s meals of choice are? Do happy meals still come with toys? Would True be into toys from McDonald’s?

The couple split in 2022 after Thompson’s numerous cheating scandals. Thompson’s latest infidelity is reportedly what broke them up “for good.”

Maralee Nichols gave birth to Tristan’s son in December 2021, and he later confirmed the paternity results along with a public apology to Khloé. The public humiliation was apparently enough and they split in January 2022.

Are They Getting Back Together?

But they’ve been co-parenting and spotted out together on a few occasions, sparking reconciliation rumors.

Khloé praised Tristan’s parenting skills on social media last month and she received some flak from fans who reminded her of the public embarrassment Thompson put her through with his infidelities.

If Khloé chooses to forgive Thompson and the two get back together, who are we to object? Whatever works for them.

Thompson has been a guest on ESPN’s “NBA Today” when he’s not on daddy duty. Maybe broadcasting is his next career. He certainly will need more income coming in, as he has a lot of child support to pay.

What Is Their Son’s Name?

As for their 8-month-old son, they’ve been tight lipped about his name.

“He’s named, but I haven’t announced it yet,” Khloe said on “The Jennifer Hudson Show.” “At first, I really did not know what I was going to name him. I wanted to meet him, feel him out a little bit. So at first he didn’t have a name.”

Some people have their baby names already planned and others wait. Whatever works.

“He is a little chunk, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,” Khloe gushes of her little boy. “I love a chubby baby. He is a quiet baby and he’s a happy baby, which is amazing. My daughter was the same, so I’ve been lucky twice.”

Potential reconciliations aside, what matters is that Thompson and Kardashian continue to do the best job they can as parents to True and her brother.

“He’s been named, but I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show,” Khloe says, referencing her family’s Hulu reality show, :The Kardashians.” “And I didn’t know it was going to be this far out. Now I’m like, if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed.”

The new season of “The Kardashians” premieres on May 25. Of course, Khloé wants to save the baby name reveal for the show. That guarantees a big audience. You can still be a good parent and make sure you maximize fame and celebrity at all costs, right?